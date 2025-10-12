Beaches Resort Mount Wynne is Creating 2000 Jobs for Saint Vincent Tourism

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Sandals Resorts International officially authorized its agreement for the construction of a new Beaches Resort at Mount Wynne, representing a US$500 million investment.

Beaches Saint Vincent will be the most significant single tourism development in the nation’s history.

The new 500-room Beaches Resort at the leeward coast of mainland St Vincent underscores the Government’s continued commitment to expanding the country’s tourism infrastructure and enhancing the nation’s global visibility as a tourism destination.

The Beaches, St Vincent and the Grenadines development will be built in phases. They will provide significant employment and training opportunities for Vincentians across multiple sectors, from hospitality and construction to agriculture, culture, and other related industries.

The project builds on the successful opening of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in March 2023, strengthening the partnership between the Government and Sandals Resorts International to elevate the destination’s profile within the Caribbean and beyond.

Beaches is part of the Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts.