BBQ Grill Market Size in USD 5,608.7 million to Accelerate at 5.4% CAGR Through 2031

The BBQ Grills Market was worth USD 5,608.7 Million in 2021. It is expected to grow by 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

A BBQ grill is a device that heats food directly from the bottom. There are three types of grills: electric, charcoal, and gas. This market is growing because of the increasing popularity of grilling out on weekends and holidays. The market is growing because of the many exciting features like portable gas grills, heavy-duty grates, and electronic igniters. This market is growing because of its easy availability, lower prices, and higher efficiency. The growing popularity of home cooking further boosts this market as a hobby or leisure activity.

These grills are in high demand by fast food restaurants and non-veg cafés. Electric grills offer faster cooking, no flames, and a longer repair warranty. This market is positively affected by the rising millennial population and their changing eating habits. Working professionals are more inclined to cook on weekends due to increased work pressure and a hectic lifestyle. New opportunities are expected to arise from the rising demand for barbeque over hot dogs, hamburgers, and pizza across all countries.

BBQ Grills Market: Drivers

BBQ grills offer healthier options with lower calories and fat. BBQ grills retain more nutrients, so vegetables are healthier. This increases the market demand for BBQ grills.

BBQ grilling is more than a cooking technique. It’s an experience. Consumers have become more comfortable grilling outdoors, driving demand for BBQ grills. BBQ grills are also in high demand because of their ease of use and higher standard of living.

BBQ Grills Market: Restrain

Factors that are limiting the BBQ Grill Market

BBQ grills are being less popular due to the increasing popularity of fast and convenient food options like fries, burgers, and other quick and easy meals. BBQ grills can be expensive and difficult to transport due to their heavy weight. Grilled food can’t be reheated and must be consumed immediately. These are the main factors that hinder the BBQ grill market growth.

BBQ Grills Market Key Trends

Cast iron and stainless steel are the main materials used to make BBQ grills. This gives them lower prices and a longer lifespan than other raw materials. Manufacturers are increasingly offering warranties of between 1 and 10 years and a lifetime warranty on burners.

However, barbecuing is becoming a more important part of our daily lives, and people look for unique grills. Many top BBQ grill manufacturers offer retro-colored grills that can replace traditional stainless-steel or black grills. Consumers will be more interested in unique and colorful barbeques due to their increased participation in outdoor activities. There is also a lot of demand for vegan BBQ grills. According to Waitrose & Partners (a British supermarket brand), vegan barbeque grilled food demand increased by 80% from 2014-2019.

BBQ Grills Market Recent development:

Char-Broil, a U.S.-based company, launched SmartChef Smoker app in January 2016 to help consumers maintain meat temperature, chamber temperature, and cook time.

BergHOFF, for instance, launched a ceramic barbecue and oven in 2019. These products can cook meals for up to six people and are small enough to fit on a table. Argos launched the first vegan BBQ grill in June 2018.

Scope of the Report

BBQ Grills Market Top Key Companies:

Coleman Company Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Middleby Corporation LLC

Coleman Company Inc

Char-Broil LLC

Kenmore

Traeger

Broilmaster

Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited.

By Product:

Gas

Charcoal

Electric

By Application

Household

Commercial

Key questions:

What’s the growth rate of the BBQ grill industry?

Who is the market leader in BBQ grills?

What factors drive the BBQ grill industry?

What are the most important segments in the BBQ grill market?

What is the market value for BBQ Grills in 2022?

What is the market forecast for BBQ grills?

Which region will be the market leader in global BBQ grills during 2022-2032?

