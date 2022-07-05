bbno$, Mae Muller, Shaun Farrugia added to Isle of MTV Malta lineup

MTV International today announced bbno$, Mae Muller and Shaun Farrugia, have been added to the lineup at Isle of MTV Malta 2022 on July 19.

MTV International today announced bbno$, Mae Muller and Shaun Farrugia, have been added to the performance lineup at the Isle of MTV Malta 2022 on July 19. They will join previously announced headliners Marshmello and French Montana at Europe’s biggest free summer festival, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, which returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square following a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Alexander Leon Gumuchian better known as bbno$ (pronounced as “baby no money”) is a Canadian rapper and singer from Vancouver. He is best known for his collaborations with rapper Yung Gravy as well as his 2019 single “Lalala” with producer Y2K, which reached over 850 million streams on Spotify. His 2021 single “edamame” featuring Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has been certified gold in the US and Canada with 600m global streams. Next on the horizon for bbno$ is the follow-up album “Bag Or Die” releasing in September, and he’s currently touring internationally across Canada, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. His new single with Diplo “pogo” was released last Friday (June 24) and is accompanied by a hilarious video.

Mae Muller is an English singer-songwriter who released Chapter 1 in 2019 with Capitol Records, followed by the EP No One Else, Not Even You in November 2020. Mae has gone on to release some incredible collaborative singles with chart-topping duo Billen Ted for “When You’re Out” and renowned rapper Big Zuu for “I Did It.” Most recently Mae released “Better Days,” a joint single with NEIKED and Polo G, which rapidly garnered astronomical success across the globe following a viral moment on TikTok. The song has received over 800 million streams since its release last October and subsequently saw Mae make her debut in the Billboard Hot 100 with the song climbing to #23.

Shaun Farrugia is a talented Maltese artist and songwriter signed to Polydor Records. Shaun first made his name on the writing scene with “Hot Summer Nights” on The Script’s number one album “Sunsets & Full Moons” and Mimi Webb’s “I’ll Break My Heart Again.” He has also released two collaborations with global powerhouse Martin Garrix – “If We’ll Ever Be Remembered” and “Starlight (Keep Me Afloat).” His cover of “Blinding Lights” featured on ITV’s “Love Island.”

The festival will also feature special guest performances from local acts.

These include Aidan, Enjya, Gaia Cauchi, and Maxine Pace, plus DJ sets with Debrii, D-Rey, Koroma, Miggy, Supre, Zrinz, Daniel, Ylenia & Jamie from 89.7 Bay, and Nate, JD Patrick & Frank from Vibe FM.

The Isle of MTV Malta festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19-24.

For more information, tickets and line-up click here.

ISLE OF MTV MALTA

The Isle of MTV Malta festival has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the il-Fosos Square every year to enjoy show stopping performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

Now in its 14th year, past performers at the Isle of MTV Maltainclude: Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Ava Max, Paloma Faith, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Far East Movement, Kid Rock, Kelis, The Scissor Sisters, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, and OneRepublic.

Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, click here.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News