Batam to Johor Bahru Ferry Route Explained

Planning a journey between Batam and Johor Bahru? This popular international ferry route offers a convenient way to travel between Indonesia and Malaysia, combining a scenic ferry ride with cross-border excitement.

Current viewers: 4

Whether you’re commuting for business, planning a weekend getaway, or heading off on a shopping spree in Johor Bahru, understanding the ferry route can make your journey seamless and stress-free. Here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to know before hopping on the ferry.

Ferry Operators & Ports

The Batam to Johor Bahru ferry route is primarily serviced by a few reliable ferry operators. The main departure ports in Batam include Batam Centre Ferry Terminal, Harbour Bay Terminal, and occasionally Sekupang Ferry Terminal. These terminals offer clean waiting areas, immigration facilities, and food options.

For the Johor Bahru end, the ferries arrive at Stulang Laut Ferry Terminal, also known as Berjaya Waterfront Ferry Terminal. This terminal is located near the city center, making it easy for travelers to explore the local attractions as soon as they arrive.

Operators such as Marine Hawk and other licensed ferry services run daily routes. It’s important to check schedules in advance, as frequency may vary depending on the day and season.

Ticket Prices and Return Ticket Options

Ticket prices for the Batam to Johor Bahru ferry are affordable and provide good value for a short international journey. A one-way ticket typically ranges between IDR 300,000 to 400,000 (approximately MYR 90 to 120), depending on the operator and time of travel.

Many travelers opt for a return ticket, which often comes with discounted pricing. Booking a round-trip in advance not only saves money but also secures your spot, especially during weekends and holiday seasons when ferries are in high demand.

To ensure a hassle-free experience, always book your tickets online through redBus. This trusted platform offers up-to-date schedules, transparent pricing, and instant confirmation—making it the most reliable option for travelers. Avoid third-party or unauthorized booking sites, which may charge hidden fees or provide outdated information.

Customs Process

Traveling internationally means you’ll need to go through customs and immigration at both ports. The process is generally smooth but requires some preparation.

At Batam, Indonesian immigration officers will check your passport, visa (if required), and departure form. Upon arrival in Johor Bahru, Malaysian immigration officials will perform similar checks. Make sure your passport has at least six months’ validity and carry any required documents or permits.

It’s advisable to reach the departure terminal at least 90 minutes before your ferry time to allow for ticket verification, baggage screening, and immigration clearance.

Transit Time

The actual ferry ride from Batam to Johor Bahru typically takes around 90 minutes, depending on sea conditions and the specific ferry operator. Add in the customs process and waiting time, and you can expect the full journey to take about 2.5 to 3 hours door to door.

Despite the short duration, the trip offers picturesque views of the sea, giving you a relaxing start or end to your travel day.

Local Transportation in Johor

Once you arrive in Johor Bahru at Stulang Laut Terminal, you’ll find several local transportation options ready to take you around the city.

Taxis and e-hailing services (like Grab) are widely available at the terminal exit.





Public buses connect the ferry terminal to key areas such as Johor Bahru Sentral, City Square Mall, and even as far as Legoland Malaysia.





For longer stays, renting a car can be a good option, especially if you plan to explore areas outside the city.





Johor Bahru’s public transportation is affordable, and with apps like Grab, you can easily navigate the city even as a first-time visitor.