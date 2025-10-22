Bartlett Urges Jamaica Tourism Stakeholders to Prepare for Impending Weather System

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging all tourism stakeholders, industry partners and visitors across the island to take every necessary precaution as Tropical Storm Melissa continues its slow approach toward Jamaica.

Minister Bartlett noted that while the weather system’s path remains uncertain at this time, the Ministry is working closely with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, and other relevant agencies to ensure the sector’s preparedness and safety.

“Resilience has long been at the heart of Jamaica’s tourism success,” Minister Bartlett said. “We have learnt from experience that preparedness is the foundation of recovery. As Tropical Storm Melissa approaches, I urge all our stakeholders, including hoteliers, attraction owners, transportation operators, and our hospitable tourism workers, to initiate their internal disaster risk management systems and ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he added.

“In anticipation of the system’s arrival, the Ministry’s Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) will move to activation at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. This will ensure continued coordination between key agencies and industry partners to safeguard the tourism sector,” Minister Bartlett explained.

“Our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to crises is what continues to set Jamaica apart as a world-class destination,” Mr. Bartlett stressed. “Let us remain calm, vigilant, and united in our efforts to protect both our people and our industry. By preparing now, we ensure that Jamaica remains strong, safe, resilient, and ready to continue thriving moving forward,” Bartlett noted.

He underscored that the Ministry continues to monitor updates from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and encourages all tourism entities, citizens and visitors to do the same, adhering to official guidance as conditions evolve.