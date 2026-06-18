MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has called on members of the Jamaican Diaspora to play a more active role in strengthening the country’s tourism sector by investing in resilience-building initiatives and supporting efforts to achieve ambitious growth targets over the next decade.

Speaking at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Minister Bartlett challenged overseas Jamaicans to expand their contributions beyond remittances and become stakeholders in the nation’s tourism industry through investments, expertise, and global advocacy.

The minister said the Ministry of Tourism is pursuing a goal of attracting 10 million visitors and generating US$10 billion in tourism earnings over the next 10 years. Achieving those targets, he noted, will require greater collaboration between Jamaica and its diaspora communities around the world.

“Help finance solar systems, water systems, reef restoration, climate-smart agriculture, community tourism, and resilience upgrades,” Bartlett urged conference participants. “Even modest investment, properly pooled and professionally managed, can become ownership. Even one percent of remittance power can build real climate resilience.”

Bartlett was the featured presenter on a panel discussion examining the theme, “Secure Jamaica’s Future: Building National Climate Tourism and Disaster Resilience.” The conference attracted its highest-ever participation, drawing attendees from 16 countries, with additional participants joining virtually.

A key proposal advanced by the tourism minister was the establishment of a “Diaspora Climate Corps,” a network of professionals, academics, business leaders, and experts living abroad who could contribute their knowledge and experience to strengthening Jamaica’s resilience infrastructure.

“This group will comprise brilliant, knowledgeable, experienced, professional and well-connected persons across the diaspora who can come back and give us the benefit of your knowledge and your experience in building out the resilience infrastructure of Jamaica,” he said.

While highlighting tourism’s continued strong performance, Bartlett warned that climate change remains one of the industry’s most significant challenges. With many of Jamaica’s tourism assets located along the coastline, the country faces increasing vulnerability to climate-related threats and perception risks.

“In tourism, perception can damage a destination faster than a hurricane,” Bartlett said. “Perception influences travel and confidence, and confidence is currency. If Jamaica is to protect tourism in the climate era, we must protect not only roads, airports, hotels, and beaches, we must protect trust.”

The minister also stressed the importance of strengthening water, energy, and food security as part of a broader resilience strategy. He emphasized the need to involve tourism workers and local communities in resilience-building efforts to ensure resources are distributed more effectively and equitably.

Bartlett concluded by encouraging diaspora members to leverage their influence and international connections to support Jamaica’s development.

“You are the power that resides in critical spaces of influence and corridors of power,” he told attendees. “You interact with the leaders of the world and the financiers of the world. We want you to bring that kind of resource into Jamaica to enable the building of resilience, to enhance our ability to develop and grow and to expand the economy of Jamaica.”

His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from conference participants, underscoring strong support for a deeper partnership between Jamaica and its global diaspora in building a more resilient tourism industry and national economy.