Bartlett Travels to Spain and New York for Important UN Tourism and CTO Events

The Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island yesterday (May 25) for Spain and the United States as part of a strategic overseas mission aimed at strengthening strategic tourism partnerships and advancing Jamaica’s leadership in the global tourism arena.

The trip will see him participating in a series of high-level meetings with key tourism stakeholders in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, from May 26–28.

“These meetings with our global tourism partners are crucial as we continue to attract investment, deepen collaboration, and bolster Jamaica’s position as a leading tourist destination,” Minister Bartlett said. “Our discussions will focus on enhancing local tourism linkages, improving service delivery, and boosting tourism resilience in the face of a rapidly evolving global travel landscape,” he added.

Following his engagements in Palma, Minister Bartlett will travel to Segovia, Spain, to participate in the 123rd Session of the Executive Council of UN Tourism, scheduled for May 29–30. Jamaica recently served as Second Vice-Chair of the Executive Council, reflecting the country’s continued influence in shaping global tourism policy.

“The Executive Council is the principal organ of UN Tourism, and this session will be a very crucial one as it will include the voting and recommendation from the representatives of the Executive Council for the next UN Tourism Secretary General. The session will also explore issues such as resilience, sustainability, and innovation that are vital not only for Jamaica’s tourism future but for the broader Caribbean and developing economies,” Minister Bartlett outlined.

The tourism minister’s itinerary continues in the United States, where he will participate in Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) 2025, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) from June 1–6 under the theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.”

On Monday, June 2, Minister Bartlett will deliver the keynote address at the CTO Leadership Luncheon, one of the premier events of the week, which brings together tourism leaders, investors, and Diaspora stakeholders.

“Caribbean Week is an unparalleled platform to showcase our collective strengths, chart new pathways for sustainable tourism, and engage our Diaspora in meaningful dialogue about the future of our region. The Caribbean must lead with vision and purpose as we navigate new realities and build a more inclusive and resilient tourism sector,” Bartlett said.

Caribbean Week 2025 will also feature an exciting schedule of activities, including the Caribbean Media Marketplace; AI Masterclass; Council of Ministers Meeting; Women’s Leadership Awards; and the Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase, all designed to reinforce the region’s global positioning as a leader in sustainable tourism, culture, and innovation.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica following the conclusion of Caribbean Week.