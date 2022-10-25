Bartlett to share insights at “A World for Travel” tourism forum

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is slated to share insights on ways to boost resilience and sustainability of global tourism.

This will take place during a series of high-level international discussions and meetings with international tourism partners, when he attends the much anticipated “A World for Travel” tourism forum.

Minister Bartlett left the island today (October 25) for Nimes, France, to attend the prestigious event, where he will join fellow industry leaders in discussions on sustainable travel, which will entail case studies and targeted sessions throughout the two-day conference.

He is slated to take part in a press conference which will examine the issue: “Transforming the Travel Industry – Destination by Destination/Supplier by Supplier” as well as a panel discussion on the theme: “Driving Sustainability and Preparedness Through Academic Rigor” on Thursday, October 27. The Minister will also partake in a fireside chat exploring global initiatives on travel.

Minister Bartlett explained that he is anticipating conversations on “how key players in the global tourism industry can work together to transform it sustainably as the event promises to ensure thought leadership that delivers ‘the how’ and ‘the what’ in sustainability.”

A World for Travel is expected to have up to 400 C-level travel and travel-related private and public sector players in attendance.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Commenting on his planned involvement in the event, Minister Bartlett expressed that he is “looking forward to the networking and learning opportunities that will come from an event filled with a vast selection of travel professionals, leaders and experts,” adding that “it will also serve as an excellent platform to promote brand Jamaica and our tourism product.”

Minister Bartlett will return to the island on October 30, 2022.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News