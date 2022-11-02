Bartlett to participate in major marketing events in NY and London

Jamaica Tourism Ministry seeks to reconnect with travelers and strengthen its tourism brand in the global market.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and a team of high-level tourism officials left the island today for the New York media launch of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s new “Come Back” global marketing campaign.

“The JTB continues to do an excellent job marketing Jamaica around the world and this new campaign will heighten Brand Jamaica’s profile in the global tourism space,” noted Minister Bartlett. While in New York, the tourism minister will be interviewed by major national media outlets, including Travel + Leisure Magazine, WPIX-11 Morning News, USA Today and Travel Market Report among others.

From New York, Minister Bartlett will travel to England on Saturday, November 5, to participate in the annual World Travel Market (WTM) London, which will showcase the offerings from the biggest travel destinations, accommodation suppliers, airlines and tour operators. The occasion will be leveraged for the London media launch of JTB’s “Come Back” marketing campaign.

Scheduled to take place November 7-9 at the ExCel exhibition and convention center, WTM London is the world’s leading platform for the global travel industry, providing networking, business and idea-generating opportunities to all players in the travel industry.

Commenting on his participation at the event, Minister Bartlett expressed that he is “looking forward to the networking and learning opportunities that will come from an event filled with a vast selection of travel professionals and experts”, adding that:

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

“It is also an excellent platform to promote brand Jamaica and its tourism product.”

While in London, Minister Bartlett has been invited to speak at the Global Tourism Investment Summit, which is being hosted by the International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) in partnership with WTM London under the theme ‘Rethinking Investment In Tourism Through Sustainability And Resilience.’

The summit will cast new perspectives and insights on the recovery of the global tourism industry and will be attended by leading voices, ministers, luminaries, policymakers and investors, including Hon. Philda Kereng, Minister of Environment & Tourism of Botswana; Hon. Elena Kountoura, Member of European Parliament; Mark Beer, OBE. Chairman of Metis Institute; Hon. Memunatu B. Pratt, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone; Professor Ian Goldin, University of Oxford just to name a few.

Minister Bartlett will return to the island on November 10, 2022.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News