Bartlett to meet with travel partners and investors in Canada

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett and a team of senior tourism officials will meet with travel partners and investors in Canada.

Canada is Jamaica’s second largest visitor market, in an effort to increase arrivals to the destination and foster further investment in the tourism industry.

“While Jamaica’s post-pandemic tourism recovery has been remarkable and we are anticipating a strong winter season, we cannot take our current successes for granted. We are therefore doubling down on our efforts to increase arrivals out of our main source markets like Canada by engaging our major travel partners like Air Canada Vacations, WestJet, Transat and Sunwing,” said Minister Bartlett.

“We are also strengthening our marketing effort with the launch of the Jamaica’s new advertising campaign, which will heighten Brand Jamaica’s profile in the tourism space,” the Tourism Minister noted. To this end, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will launch its new “Come Back” campaign to tour operators, travel agents and trade media in both Toronto and Montreal.

While in Canada, Minister Bartlett will participate in meetings with key tourism investors as well as give the keynote address at the Jamaica Tourism Investment Forum, which will be held at the Toronto Trade Board Centre on November 16. The event, which have presentation on Jamaica’s tourism outlook and investment opportunities, will be attended by Canada’s A-list of bankers, real estate brokers and industry companies looking at investment opportunities internationally.

Minister Bartlett noted:

“Jamaica’s tourism is ripe for investment with a myriad of opportunities in various areas, including accommodation, attractions, travel technology, agro-tourism, green projects, nutraceuticals, manufacturing as well as supporting infrastructure that improves the visitor experience.”

“We are therefore encouraging players in the international market to explore the many investment opportunities available in the industry.“

On November 17, Minister Bartlett will attend a Global Tourism and Resilience Management Forum at Carlton University in Ottawa, which will be attended by university’s faculty and post graduate students. The engagement is an opportunity to explore the establishment of a satellite centre of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) at the university similar to the one established at Toronto’s George Brown College.

Minister Bartlett left the island today, November 14, 2022, will return on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News