Bartlett Thanks Tourism Partners for Supporting Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

The Jamaican Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed profound gratitude to the island’s tourism partners, including two of Jamaica’s leading cruise tourism stakeholders, for their generous support of national relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa. His comments come as the global tourism industry rallies in solidarity with the destination during this critical period of recovery.

Through the Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee — “Jamaica Tourism Cares,” and with the support of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), major partners Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group have made significant contributions to national recovery efforts being coordinated by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Reflecting a strong spirit of partnership and humanitarian support, Carnival Horizon made a special relief call to Ocho Rios on November 4, 2025, delivering thousands of essential supplies, including bottled water, baby food, diapers, canned goods, cereal, and hygiene products. Minister Bartlett explained that the shipment was handed over to ODPEM with the assistance of the Jamaica Tourism Cares team and Jamaican crew members aboard the vessel.

In addition, Carnival Corporation, in partnership with the Miami HEAT and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, has pledged US$1 million to Direct Relief to bolster recovery efforts across the island.

Similarly, Royal Caribbean Group has also pledged over US$1 million and delivered more than 34 pallets of essential supplies, including bottled water, non-perishable food, bedding, and medical kits, off-loaded in Falmouth to provide immediate relief to areashardest hit by the storm.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the swift and generous response from the island’s tourism partners: “We are deeply grateful to Carnival Cruise Line and our wider tourism partners for this generous donation of relief supplies to Jamaica. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, our Jamaica Tourism Cares coordination committee has been engaging stakeholders across our key source markets to mobilise exactly this kind of support,” Minister Bartlett expressed.

“These contributions bring immediate help to families and persons in need, including tourism workers, and signal to the world that our tourism family is standing with Jamaica. They also strengthen our ability to restore lives and livelihoods and help enable Jamaica to recover and emerge stronger and even more resilient,” he added.

At the same time, Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “Jamaica has long been a beloved destination for Carnival guests, thanks in large part to the warmth of its people. We know the strength and resilience of Jamaicans will help get them through this difficult time, and we look forward to making our first official visit with guests as soon as government officials say they’re ready.”

In an effort to aid in the relief process, the Ministry of Tourism, through its public bodies the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), has worked with local organizations and leaders to distribute the donated itemsto hurricane victims. Distribution began on November 5, 2025 in the parishes of Trelawny, St. James and Hanover, with the process set to continue in the coming days. Minister Bartlett underscored that these efforts form part of the wider national relief andrecovery programme coordinated by ODPEM, ensuring alignment with national priorities and the transparent distribution of aid.

The tourism minister noted that further initiatives will be intensified in the coming weeks under the Jamaica Tourism Cares banner to support especially tourism workers and their families affected by the hurricane.

“Tourism is not only about arrivals and revenues; it is about responsibility. Our partners have responded with speed and generosity, and together we are helping Jamaica and our people to heal, community by community, home by home,” Minister Bartlett noted.