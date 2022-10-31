Bartlett congratulates new JHTA President Russell

Commits to Continued Support of the JHTA

Hotelier Robin Russell was named as the new President, and Minister Bartlett thanked both Russell and Immediate Past President Clifton Reader for their strong support of initiatives behind the successful recovery of the tourism industry from the devastating fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Minister Bartlett has committed the continued support of his ministry to the JHTA. Speaking on the heels of yesterday’s JHTA Annual General Meeting at the Hilton Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Mr. Bartlett expressed his “deepest and strongest appreciation” to the newly-elected president. He stated that Mr. Russell, who is the proprietor of Deja Resort in Montego Bay, has been a long-standing entrepreneur and has done exceptionally well in the industry.

“He has also championed the cause of the industry as chairman of the Montego Bay Chapter (of the JHTA) and has gained the respect and the admiration of his peers to the extent of being now elevated to president of this very prestigious organization,” Minister Bartlett noted.

He further stated that:

“The government and the Ministry of Tourism wish to embrace his election and to offer him the fullest support so that he can succeed as the others have before him, and in his own way make his mark and excel in the way that we know he is quite capable.”

“We look forward to working with you and the rest of the team as together we complete this recovery stronger and better,” the tourism minister committed.

Turning his attention to Mr. Reader, Minister Bartlett thanked him “for the truly outstanding job he did as president during the most difficult period in the history of tourism in Jamaica and arguably the world.”

Mr. Reader, who served consecutive terms as president, was a critical partner along with the JHTA in the creation of a Resilient Corridor and implementation of health and safety protocols for the sector developed by the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the Ministry of Health & Wellness. “The recovery that Jamaica has been able to achieve is in no small measure attributable to Clifton Reader’s leadership in the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association during the period,” declared Mr. Bartlett.

He further commended Mr. Reader, stating that “his tenacity, assiduity to duty, his knowledge of the industry and his willingness to share thoughts and consult, and to really walk with a team has really made him a truly remarkable player during the difficult two and a half years of COVID-19 in Jamaica.”

Mr. Reader was thanked publicly “for the excellent work that he did” and wished well in his new capacity as he takes on new leadership in his organization – that of vice president of Palace Resorts Jamaica.

