Bartlett at COP 28 to Present Inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Awards

During his visit to the UAE, Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett will be presenting the inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Awards. Five honorary awards will be bestowed on five organizations that have demonstrated global leadership, pioneering vision and innovation to overcome critical challenges and adversity. The inaugural winners will act as benchmarks of tourism resilience best practice.

The honors will be presented by Minister Bartlett as part of the 30th annual World Travel Awards, taking place at the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on 1 December, with a VIP audience of global travel leaders in attendance.

The Global Tourism Resilience Awards fall under the stewardship of The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) – an international think-tank headquartered in Jamaica, with satellites in Africa, Canada, and the Middle East.

Founded by Minister Bartlett in 2018, the GTRCMC aims to help tourism stakeholders worldwide prepare for, manage and recover from a crisis. This is accomplished through providing services such as training, crisis communications, policy advice, project management, event planning, monitoring, evaluation, research and data analytics. The focus of the GTRCMC includes climate resilience, security and cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation and resilience, entrepreneurial resilience and pandemic resilience.

