Bartlett announces deadline for Tourism Innovation Incubator

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (fourth left), engages in conversation with, (from left) Founder Institute of Jamaica’s Marketing Director, Taneallea Feddis; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace; Manager of TEF’s Research and Risk Management Department, Gis’elle Jones; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Ms. Jennifer Griffith; and Head of School, Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship, Ethics and Leadership (JDSEEL)/Technology Innovation Centre, Mr. Nigel Cooper. The occasion was the launch of the Tourism Innovation Incubator at the University of the West Indies’ Regional Headquarters on September 30, 2022. – image courtesy of TEF

This call for ideas is being made through the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s Tourism Innovation Incubator by October 14, 2022.

The Minister made this announcement yesterday (September 30, 2022), at the University of the West Indies’ Regional Headquarters, during the launch of the Ministry of Tourism’s Tourism Innovation Incubator, which will nurture new and start-up tourism enterprises and take Jamaica’s tourism to a new level in fulfilment of the Ministry of Tourism’s Blue Ocean Strategy.

“We are very excited to launch our Tourism Innovation Incubator today and look forward to seeing 25 unique ideas in this first round that can add value to our industry.”

“So, we urge you to get your ideas ready and submit them by October 14 and take a journey with us to strengthen our tourism offerings,” said Minister Bartlett.

He added that “This initiative is very important to us because it is in keeping with our Blue Ocean Strategy, which will give us a comparative advantage in the marketplace. For us to sustain the industry in the face of increased competition, we must market and promote Jamaica as an unmatched travel option and the Caribbean destination of choice for tourists. This requires us to not only rebuild stronger, but also to focus on our competitive advantages in the tourism value chain. “

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The Tourism Innovation Incubator is being managed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, through its Research and Risk Management Department. It is being executed with the assistance of partners such as the University of Technology’s Technology Innovation Centre and the Founder Institute. As well as members of the Tourism Incubator Task Force, which includes representatives from the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Jamaica Business Development Corporation, Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association, JHTA, University of Technology, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre, Tech Beach Retreat, and the University of West Indies.

Selection of the ideas is being done by a committee of members from TEF and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), and in addition to being tourism products or representing technology in tourism, each idea must be an innovation or invention that will add value. Each participant will be required to outline how their idea will add value to the tourism landscape and provide indicators for measuring the same, such as tourism spend, visitor satisfaction, and contribution to the tourism workforce, etc. The idea must also have a significant effect on the tourism industry.

“The establishment of the Tourism Innovation Incubator represents a significant pivot in the way the TEF enhances the tourism sector and signals a change in risk appetite. The TEF now has a mechanism to transform innovative ideas into commercial opportunities. We do anticipate a positive response to this exciting initiative, knowing fully well that for tourism to work, we must all feel like we are a part of it. It’s a must that we strive for inclusiveness and for the betterment of our people,” said Minister Bartlett.

Additional submission criteria and application forms for the Tourism Innovation Incubator can be found on the TEF’s website.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News