Barcelona public transport tickets: Your complete guide to fares and passes

Barcelona’s public transport network is one of the most efficient and well-integrated in Europe. However, for first-time visitors, and even for regular travelers, choosing the right ticket can be genuinely confusing. Multiple fare types, zones, and pass formats to consider, each designed for a different travel pattern and budget. In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about Barcelona public transport tickets so you can travel smarter, save money, and spend more time enjoying the city instead of figuring out the ticketing system.

Types of Barcelona public transport tickets: Which one fits your trip?

Barcelona’s integrated fare system covers the metro, bus, tram, FGC suburban trains, and Rodalies de Catalunya commuter rail. Because of this integration, a single ticket can take you across multiple modes of transport without paying twice, as long as you stay within the same zone. Understanding how the system is structured is, therefore, the first step to making the right choice for your trip.

The single ticket (Bitllet Senzill) costs from €2.90 and covers one journey on one transport mode. It makes sense if you only need to travel once or twice, but it quickly becomes expensive for anyone making several trips a day. For that reason, most travellers benefit from switching to a multi-journey or period pass from the start.

The T-familiar is an 8-journey ticket valid for 30 days, starting from €11.50, and it can be shared among several people, ideal for couples or small groups travelling together. Similarly, the T-grup offers 70 journeys over 30 days from €91, making it the go-to option for larger groups, school trips, or corporate travel.

For those staying longer, the T-usual is a personal monthly pass with unlimited travel for 30 days, starting at €22.80. Moreover, if you are under 30, the T-jove gives you unlimited travel for a full 90 days for just €45.50, exceptional value for young travellers, students, and anyone on an extended stay. There is also the T-dia, a 24-hour unlimited pass from €12, which is particularly useful on days when you plan to move frequently across the city.

T-casual Barcelona: The most popular ticket for visitors and locals

Of all the available options, the T-casual stands out as the most widely used pass in Barcelona. It provides 10 individual journeys starting from €13 and is valid for one person at a time. Each journey is intermodal, meaning you can make connections between the metro, bus, tram, and suburban train within a 75-minute window, all without consuming an additional journey from your credit.

Metro, bus, train and tram fares in Barcelona – T-mobilitat Ticket prices for traveling by metro, bus, train, and tram in Barcelona, with information on discounts and special passes.

What makes the T-casual particularly attractive is its flexibility. Unlike period passes, it carries no expiry deadline, so you use the journeys at your own pace, whether that is over three days or three weeks. Furthermore, there is no pressure to maximise trips within a fixed period, which makes it a perfect fit for visitors spending a few days in Barcelona with a moderate transport need.

By contrast, if you plan to make more than three or four trips per day on most days, the T-usual or T-jove will ultimately offer better value. However, for the average traveller who walks a lot and uses transport selectively, the T-casual hits the sweet spot between cost and convenience.

It is also worth noting that the T-casual covers Zone 1, which encompasses the entire city of Barcelona and connects to the vast majority of destinations visitors need. Consequently, for most city-based itineraries, Zone 1 is all you need, and the T-casual covers it comfortably.

Where and how to buy your Barcelona transport tickets

All tickets in Barcelona’s integrated fare system can be loaded onto a T-mobilitat card, the smart card platform that manages and stores your travel credit digitally. The card is reusable, rechargeable, and available in both personalised and anonymous (non-personalised) versions, so you can get one instantly at any metro station without registering an account.

You can buy and top up your card at ticket machines located in all metro stations, which accept both cash and card payment. In addition, registered users can manage their card, reload journeys, and check their balance directly through the T-mobilitat website and app, a highly convenient option that saves time, especially if you prefer to sort everything out before you arrive.

Service points are also available at major transport hubs across the metropolitan area. The T-mobilitat Service and Information Centre, located in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, offers in-person assistance from Monday to Friday, 8:00 to 20:00, and on weekends from 9:00 to 14:00. For quick queries, a free phone line (900 928 900) operates year-round from 7:00 to 23:00.

As a result, whether you prefer to plan everything in advance or handle it on arrival, purchasing your Barcelona transport ticket is a straightforward and accessible process. With the right pass loaded on your T-mobilitat card, navigating one of Europe’s finest urban transport networks becomes seamless from your very first journey.