Barceló Hotel Group Partners With Hotelbeds

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Barceló Hotel Group and Hotelbeds announced new strategic distribution agreement that would increase Hotelbeds’ accommodation portfolio while also extending Barceló Hotels & Resorts’ brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

New collaboration adds 130 Barceló hotels in 15 countries into the Hotelbeds Preferred Portfolio, and Hotelbeds will in return enhance the distribution reach for these properties, which spans more than 170 markets, and encompasses more than 71,000 travel buyers, resulting in a number of benefits, including increased revenue streams in underpenetrated market segments.

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and is among the top 30 largest in the world in number of rooms.

Hotelbeds is a major player in the TravelTech space, connecting and empowering businesses by facilitating bridges in the ever-changing and expanding travel ecosystem.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

