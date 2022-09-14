Barbados Tourism Minister is excited, optimistic, and ready

Barbados is just a little different from the rest of the Caribbean, and is developing as an entry to the region.

On Monday, a very energetic Minister of Tourism for Barbados, Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins was in a good spirit when she explained a Caribbean Tourism Relaunch Success Story to visiting media at the Caribbean Tourism Organization conference in the Cayman Islands.

She optimistically said: “We are the best place in the world.”

With her, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs.Francine Blackman, the Chair Ms. Shelly Williams, and the CEO Mr. Jens Thraenhart of the Tourism Board, endorsed her message.

The global industry forecast traffic returns to 2019 levels in 2024; Barbados forecasts a return to 80% of 2019 levels at the end of 2022.

Aviation Hub Barbados

Barbados is one of the Caribbean’s main international aviation hubs, with flights not only within the Caribbean but also from source markets beyond the United States and Canada.

Unlike other Caribbean destinations, the UK and Europe remain the main tourism arrival markets for the new republic.

With the arrival of COPA Airlines last June, Barbados is also the gateway to the Caribbean from South America. It’s no surprise arrivals from South America are progressing a lot faster in Barbados compared to the rest of the Caribbean region.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ direct service from Amsterdam to Barbados returns in October 2022

TUI UK will increase its flight capacity to Barbados for the Winter 2022/23 season.

In 2022, the UK will be the strongest market, with visitor arrivals between 80%-90% of 2019 levels.

Facts on Cruise business for Barbados

390 vessel calls scheduled with passengers totaling 739,557

scheduled with passengers totaling 739,557 Barbados expects sailing capacity to reach over 90 percent.

We are back to levels before 2019

The prestigious Ritz Carlton Yacht Collections will make Barbados its homeport for winter, with 20 sailings embarking at the Port of Bridgetown.

We also have the arrivals of MSC Seaside from MSC Cruises, Seabourn Ovation from Seabourn Cruises, and Evrima from Ritz Carlton.

Sports Tourism

Olympic athlete Sada Williams continued her superb performance and is now ranked #1 in the women’s 400m ahead of the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Major cricket events took place at the beginning of the year. Most recently, West Indies vs New Zealand test match took place in August 2022

In March, Barbados hosted the Barbados Surf Pro at Soupbowl Bathsheba. Chelsea Tuach was the winner of the Barbados Surf Pro QS Women’s Champion.

With protocols relaxed, Barbados found a way to host a safe Crop Over event season, and we were able to have a successful 2022 season.

Barbados Ninja Throwdown returned, bringing hundreds of international participants and visitors to the island.

Barbados Events

Barbados will welcome some of the biggest names in the fintech world as we host the first-ever global Fintech summit from October 5th-7th 2022

Barbados had the return of the Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf Weekend from October 6th to 10th 2022. This event is hosted by Elan Trotman and will bring over 300 music lovers to the island.

October events will wrap up with the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, which is slated to take place October 27th-30th, 2022 under the theme ‘Feed the Future.

The popular Hennessy Artistry Show is scheduled to return on December 2nd-4th, 2022, and will feature some of the well-known and well-loved artists on this side of the globe.

Run Barbados also returns. The 39th edition of the series is set to take place on December 10th, and 11th, 2022, with a variety of new and exciting events added to the two-day weekend.

The minister concluded

Barbados is open for business and forecasting returns to 80% of 2019 levels by the end of 2022. Protocols have relaxed. Hotels and villas are open and ready to welcome visitors.

The minister also touched on new hotel and resorts development and mentioned Sandals all-inclusive in Barbados is one of the best-performing Sandals resorts in the group.

When asked by eTurboNews, the minister is ready to work with the Caribbean, specifically in the field of connectivity.

Minister Cummins is developing her own leadership style in the Caribbean and global world of tourism. This positive excitement was shared in the Cayman Islands.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News