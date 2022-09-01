Barbados set to host Fintech Islands new global event

Leaders in Fintech will convene in Barbados next month to share insights and make the right connections to build impactful businesses.

The Caribbean will welcome some of the biggest names in the fintech world this October to its first-ever global fintech summit. The Fintech Islands Experience (FiX 2022), produced by the US-based FinCAP Global LLC., takes place in Barbados from October 5 through 7 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Attendees will participate in a three-day schedule of thought-leadership panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and unique networking events that allow them to make business connections while experiencing local island culture. The content program will feature 100+ world-class speakers sharing insights on financial inclusion, climate fintech, embedded finance, Web3.0, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Chief Executive Officer of FinCAP Global LLC. Allison Hunte, asserts that the time is now for increased fintech adoption and advancement across the Caribbean.

“The fintech ecosystem in the Caribbean is relatively new but evolving rapidly. Across the region, innovative startups are building fintech solutions – from digital wallets to alternative lending and together, the islands represent a substantial market opportunity and an attractive environment for building new fintech companies and expanding existing companies globally.

“Our goal at Fintech Islands Experience (FiX) is to connect the global community of founders, investors, corporate executives and thought leaders to their Caribbean counterparts at a time when meaningful collaboration still comes down to getting the right people in the room.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley Welcome Address

The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley Q.C. M.P, Prime Minister of the host island, selectee on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list, and global ambassador for climate change, is confirmed for the Fintech Islands Experience and will address the conference’s opening session on Wednesday, October 5.

Other event headliners include Kiki Del Valle, head of Mastercard’s Latin American and Caribbean region; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Nigerian payments giant Flutterwave; Justine Lucas, Executive Director of Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation; Nicholas Brathwaite, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital; and Ben Milne, founder of Dwolla and Brale.

Mastercard Partnership

Fintech Islands has announced global payments technology solution provider Mastercard as the event’s first platinum partner.

“We are connecting the financial services and the technology ecosystem through discussions, collaboration, networking, and deal-making,” explains Andrew B. Morris, the first Chief Content Officer for the Money20/20 conference and now Senior Advisor, Content and Partnerships for FiX 2022. “The endorsement of global stakeholders like Mastercard and others will contribute significantly to the overall conversation as a catalyst for fintech expansion across the Caribbean market.”

Agenda

Example conference sessions include:

• Follow the Money: What Are the Fintech Trends Capturing the Imagination of Investors?

• Looking in the Mirror: How Your Financial Service Organization Can Help Reverse Climate Change

• A Conversation About Doing Well By Doing Good: How Financial Institutions Benefit from the Strategic Pursuit of Financial Inclusion

• Real-World Lessons on the Road to Digital Money: What We Have Learned from the First Deployments of CBDCs

• Planet of the APIs: The Impact of Open Banking on the Fintech Ecosystem

• Future-Proofing Financial Regulation: A Framework for Fintech

FiX 2022 is more than just a conference; thus, the schedule also features unique networking events that immerse attendees into Barbados’ unique lifestyle and culture, including:

• Night at the Museum and other late-night networking events

• Tech Discovery Island Safari

• Mount Gay Rum Tour on the Bajan Bus

• Cave and Garden Eco-Tech Tour

• Catamaran Conversations Snorkel Sail

Location Barbados

The host island for the inaugural Fintech Islands conference is Barbados, an English-speaking Island in the Lesser Antilles with a population of approximately 280,000. Its major industry is tourism, and it has established a substantial international banking and offshore business sector, attracting fintech and other financial services companies from across the world to set up on the island.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News