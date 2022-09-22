Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf Tournament: Bigger but simpler

Soul-jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman adopted “bigger but simpler” as the force of his music festival and benefit golf tournament in Barbados.

Jazz Sax-Man and Barbadian-born recording artist Elan Trotman hosts a weekend of concerts, island excursions, and charity golf in Barbados from October 6-10, 2022, for the Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Tournament.

Festivalgoers that flock to the fourth annual Barbados Jazz Excursion this Columbus Day Weekend will be treated to the biggest and best lineup of contemporary jazz and R&B artists yet assembled at the fest along with a simplified schedule that allows more time to discover the alluring tropical beauty of the Caribbean island.

Once again, Trotman’s Charity Golf Outing will benefit the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation and the Headstart Music Program in Barbados.

Sunday morning, the golfers will hit the wondrous and challenging greens of the Apes Hill Club. The beneficiary of the golf tournament that is expected to include several music and sports celebrity participants, Trotman’s Never Lose Your Drive Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that generates funds to support the Headstart Music Program in Barbados, which provides lessons and instruments to students at the beginner’s level.

