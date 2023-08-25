Barbados Food and Rum Festival is Back

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) has officially launched the 2023 edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

After a successful return last year, the 12th edition of the Festival will take place from October 19th to 22nd 2023 under the theme “Feed the Future”.

With this the Caribbean’s biggest Culinary Festival returns for its 12th year.

“After a decade, we have been looking at the evolution of the Festival and we have found the perfect recipe for success. One cup of culinary talent, featuring our local chefs and mixologists; two pounds of the community; a dash of vibes as this year we have top local, regional and international acts like Ayra Starr and Skinny Fabulous; and last but not least, a garnish of showing off to the world and inviting visitors to experience why we are the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the Birthplace of Rum,” said Aprille Thomas, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at the BTMI.

Return of Community Pop Ups

People are at the heart of the Festival and while the official events of the Festival will take place in October; beginning this week, August 26th 2023, persons can expect a series of community pop-ups.

August 26 th 2023: White Rabbit Bar from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

2023: White Rabbit Bar from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. September 9 th 2023: Fisherman’s Pub from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

2023: Fisherman’s Pub from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. September 23 rd 2023: Bathsheba from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2023: Bathsheba from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. October 7th 2023: Worthing Square from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

On September 1st, 15th and 29th 2023, the BTMI will host pop-ups in the carpark at the Headquarters in Warrens from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Festival Signature Events

This year, patrons will see the return of the Festival’s seven signature events and the introduction of one new event, Bajan Fair.

On Thursday, October 19th; ‘Oistins Under the Stars’ opens the Festival. Patrons will get the opportunity to indulge in a traditional Bajan Fish Fry while enjoying the best of Barbados’ entertainment.

Friday, October 20th patrons taking part in the ‘Chef Classics’ will take part in cooking demos hosted by Food Network’s Chef Anne Burrell; Celebrity Chef, Chef Juan Diego Vanegas; and UK Masterchef winner, Chef Shelina Permalloo.

In the evening; ‘Rum Route’ takes place. During this event, persons will be transported into the world of rum and learn why Barbados is known as the Birthplace of Rum.

Early Saturday morning, October 21st 2023, ‘Rise and Rum: The Breakfast Beach Party’; the premium all-inclusive breakfast party takes place. This event will be held on one of Barbados’ picturesque beaches.

During the day, the new event ‘Bajan Fair’ takes place! This family-friendly event replaces the Food Truck Mashup event that we had last year. The ‘Junior Chef Cook Off Competition’ will also take place on this day; and persons are encouraged to come out and support.

In the evening, three of our international chefs will be hosting a ‘Journey of Food’ private dinner at different restaurants. Celebrity Chef, Renee Blackman will be hosting her dinner at O2 Beach Club; UK Masterchef Winner, Shelina Permalloo will be hosting her dinner at All Seasons Resort; and Celebrity Chef, Juan Diego Vanegas will be hosting his dinner at Colony Club. These dinners will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Families can enjoy an unforgettable day filled with food, rides, toys and so much more!

The Festival ends with its ultra-premium event, ‘Liquid Gold Feast’ on Sunday, October 22nd 2023.

Sponsors Announcement

As the Festival evolves, the BTMI recognizes the importance of being inclusive and creating opportunities for everyone to get involved. From last year, The Festival was opened up for corporate Barbados to come on board to partner with the BTMI to have their brands featured on the global stage.

It would not be Food and Rum without the Rum and BTMI welcomes Cockspur and Mount Gay as the official Rum Partners.

Gold Sponsors this year are:

CIBC First Caribbean Bank

Roberts Manufacturing

Massy Group

Silver Sponsors are:

WIRD (West Indies Rum Distillery)

Emerging Brands Barbados

Bajan 1966 Rum

Go! Insect Repellent

Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC)



Hotel Partners are:

The Crane Resort

O2 Beach Club Barbados

Colony Club Hotel

All Seasons Resort

Friends of the Festival this year are:

Rubis

Event Hub

National Cultural Foundation

Media Partners this year are: