Barbados Food and Rum Festival: Feed the Future

The theme of this year’s Barbados Food and Rum Festival which runs from October 27-30, 2022, is “Feed the Future.”

Here’s what the theme “Feed the Future” means to Barbados:

A pledge to support education and training opportunities for youth in areas of culinary and hospitality development.

A promise to recognize the role of tourism in creating and sustaining a high quality of life for Barbadians, especially as the industry rebounds from COVID-19.

A belief that Barbados must adopt sustainable practices and through the festival the importance of food security for small island developing states such as Barbados can be emphasized.

How will Barbados Feed the Future?

Barbados is committed to ensuring the ongoing development of Barbadian culinary talent. That’s why funds are being raised from part of the proceeds of this year’s festival to support:

Two secondary school students’ culinary degrees at The Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute and Hotel PomMarine.

One PomMarine student’s dream to further their studies at a top international University.

One local feeding program, blessing those in need.

Message from the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator, the Hon. Lisa Cummins:

For many years, tourism has been the bread and butter for many Barbadians. It’s economic impact is felt across several related sectors including Agriculture, Business and Culture. Beyond providing unique experiences for the wonderful visitors who choose Barbados as their home away from home for holidays, it is our job to ensure that tourism is able to contribute to the quality of life of the Barbadians who make our tourism product what it is.

We are keen on ensuring that we continuously reinvest in our most treasured asset – our people, and for that reason, we are proud to incorporate this ethos into the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

Through the theme, Feed the Future, we are committing to paying our success forward in hopes that the next generation will see the benefits and feel the rewards of the work we are doing today to make Barbados tourism the premier product that it is. This is critical as we look at building out a sustainable tourism model that feeds into future generations of Barbadians.

Training, upskilling and retooling are key ways that we can ensure our future is secured by arming our human resources with the tools needed to be self-sufficient and to contribute to our business sectors. That’s why this programme seeks to offer opportunities to aspiring young culinary artists who will go on to lead the next generation of award-winning chefs in Barbados.

Culinary tourism is vital to Barbados’ success and I am pleased that this year’s Festival highlights that in a way that celebrates our present and our future. Best of luck to those winners we will choose and we look forward to watching – and tasting – all of your future success.

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival is a star-studded, taste-budded four-day destination event showcasing the talents of Barbados’ most renowned rum producers, chefs, and culinary personalities. Top international culinary personalities join in the fun, sharing their talents and tantalizing your tastebuds.

Signature Events

Over the years, the Barbados Food and Rum Festival has grown to give birth to a broad series of events, or better yet – culinary and beverage experiences – designed to tantalize the taste buds, while offering even more colorful and flavorful experiences to stimulate your senses.

This year, we have a fully packed menu of events to choose from – VIP evenings, food truck mashup, breakfast on the beach, rum tours, community pop-ups and much more.

