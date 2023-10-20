Barbados Food and Rum Festival Awarded Best Culinary Festival in the Caribbean

This announcement was made on Monday, October 16, at a special awards ceremony held by The World Culinary Awards in Dubai.

A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

The World Culinary Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in the culinary industry, honoring those who push the boundaries of taste, innovation, and cultural appreciation. Each year the World Culinary Awards encourages the culinary industry to enter one of the many available categories for nomination. Then during a destinated period, the community, industry experts and consumers are invited to vote online.

This accolade not only acknowledges the festival’s outstanding achievements but also affirms Barbados’ position as a top culinary destination. Within the category were also culinary events such as the Cayman Cookout, Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, and St Barts Gourmet Festival.

The Culinary Capital of the Caribbean

Aprille Thomas, Director of PR and Communications and the Festival’s Director, expressed her elation at the recognition saying, “We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious award. This recognition not only showcases how world-class this festival truly is but cements the fact that we are the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. This wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible chefs and mixologists, so I would like to also congratulate them on this exceptional achievement.”

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival is described as the ultimate foodie dream weekend, showcasing the culinary talents of 23 local chefs and mixologists. Through its celebration of cuisine and rum heritage, the festival has evolved into a must-attend event for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. The festival’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Barbados has made it a unique experience in the Caribbean’s culinary calendar.

This year is set to be the biggest and most inclusive edition with an event for everyone to enjoy. From October 19-22, food lovers from all walks of life can experience cooking demos with world-renowned chefs, a premium all-inclusive gala featuring, a family-friendly “Bajan Fair” and so much more.

Developing Barbados Culinary Industry

In addition to the festival’s win, Barbados has more reasons to celebrate as the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute Barbados Community College copped the title of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institution. This recognition highlights the island’s dedication to developing its culinary landscape and the next generation of culinary talents.

As the Barbados Food and Rum Festival continues to raise the bar in culinary excellence, this award is a testament to the growth of the island’s t culinary industry.

Barbados Food and Rum Festival Welcomes International Media With A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival welcomed media representatives from the US, UK, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America and Barbados at a special reception on Wednesday, October 18th. This event marked the official commencement of the festival and celebrated the international media’s vital role in sharing Barbados’ rich culinary story with the world.

Best Caribbean Culinary Festival

Highlighting the festival’s significance, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill announced that the Barbados Food and Rum Festival recently earned the prestigious title of “Best Caribbean Culinary Festival” at the World Culinary Awards. This recognition is a testament to the festival’s dedication to excellence and its contribution to Barbados’ reputation as a culinary destination.

“As a part of our marketing and public relations strategy, we are positioning Barbados as a culinary destination and showing the world why we are the true Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. The Barbados Food and Rum Festival is becoming an event that destination Barbados is known for and one that will set this island apart. What I love about this festival is how it showcases Barbados’ diverse culinary scene, creates a supportive platform for Barbadian talent and continuously evolves. This strong community that the Festival has garnered over the years will ensure that it continues to be the world-class culinary event that it is,” the Minister stated.

Reaching a Global Audience

This year the Festival saw an increase in international attendees. This is a result of the strategic marketing of the festival by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. in the island’s source markets. Furthermore, the tourism entity also partnered with global media brands like Conde Nast’ to increase their global reach and promote the festival to a wider audience.

Aprille Thomas, Director of PR and Communications at the BTMI and the Festival’s Director, also provided insights into the festival’s global reach and ticket sales. As of October 5th, 2023, for “Rise and Rum: The Beach Breakfast Party” a remarkable 33% were purchased by international patrons. The breakdown of international ticket sales showed significant interest from the United States, Canada, Caribbean jurisdictions (notably Trinidad and Tobago), the United Kingdom, and four European countries. “Liquid Gold Feast” saw 27% of tickets sold to international patrons, with Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, and the United Kingdom leading the list of international bookings. For Rum Route, 93% of tickets were sold to international patrons, 80% made up Junior Chef’s ticket sales and 56% made up Chef Classics’.

The Ultimate Foodie Dream Weekend

The 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival promises to be the most inclusive and captivating edition yet. From October 19th to October 22nd, this ultimate foodie dream weekend will offer something for every type of food lover to enjoy. The festival’s diverse events include Oistins Under the Stars, Chef-Classics, Rum Route, Rise & Rum: The Breakfast Beach Party, the newly added Bajan Fair, the Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition, and the grand finale, Liquid Gold Feast event featuring the sensational Afrobeat’s artist Ayra Starr.

It’s not surprising that some of these events have already sold out, including the highly anticipated Rise &Rum: The Breakfast Beach Party, Rum Route and Liquid Gold Feast. This year’s festival is set to leave a lasting impression on attendees with a dynamic blend of culinary excellence, cultural experiences, and entertainment.