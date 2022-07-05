Barbados chief moving Tourism forward through Bajan culture

CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Jens Thraenhart, is working to make Barbados one of the most balanced destinations on Earth.

The Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Mr. Jens Thraenhart, is working to make Barbados one of the most balanced destinations on Earth. What does this mean? It means a balance for the island nation in the quality of life and well-being for all stakeholders whether they be travelers or residents or businesses.

In Thraenhart’s eyes, the Bajan culture of Barbados is the tourism brand of the island and must be marketed globally and identified together as such. He expressed his vision Bajan cultures as the brand for Barbados tourism recently at the second Visit Barbados Industry Forum held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. He said:

“Destination Barbados is not a logo or tag line or color. Instead, it is collectively what it means to be Bajan and what the Bajan experiences collectively bring to the world.”

While he stood by the fact that the beaches of Barbados will always be a mainstay for the country’s tourism industry marketing, he strongly believes that is the Barbadians themselves and their culture that will push tourism forward now and in the future.

Mr. Thraenhart assumed the role of CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. just 7 months ago. He is an internationally recognized expert in the field of tourism.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) functions are to promote, assist, and facilitate the efficient development of tourism, to design and implement suitable marketing strategies for the effective promotion of the tourism industry; to make provision for adequate and suitable air and sea passenger transport services to and from Barbados, to encourage the establishment of amenities and facilities necessary for the proper enjoyment of Barbados as a tourist destination, and to carry out market intelligence in order to inform the needs of the tourism industry.

BTMI’s vision sees Barbados elevated to the top of its capacity as a globally competitive, warm weather destination with tourism sustainably enhancing the quality of life of visitors and Barbadians together.

Its mission is to develop and apply exceptional marketing capabilities in the process of telling the authentic brand story of Destination Barbados. It further calls for galvanization of all partners to elevate Barbados’ tourism to new heights while doing so in a fiscally prudent and sustainable manner.

