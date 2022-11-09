Barbados celebrates long-standing UK travel partners

This will all take place while continuing to develop the local industry to ensure it remains competitive in the global landscape.

That was the theme of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) travel partner reception held in London last Friday, just ahead of the 2022 World Travel Market show. In the audience were top U.K. travel trade partners for the destination including airlines, tour operators, travel agents and media.

Led by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, the reception presented a unique opportunity to thank the island’s long-standing travel partners for their unwavering support during challenging times and welcomed them to be a part of Barbados’ future as the destination continues to grow its tourism product offering.

Open for Business

Speaking on the return of Barbados tourism, Prime Minister the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley said “We are doing it now not just as we have done it before, but we are doing it now with the benefit of what sustained us through COVID and that was the Welcome Stamp. We are in a position now to not only say welcome to the Welcome Stamp, but welcome to all of you again and in a meaningful way to do it better than we have ever done it before. We are happy to work with our partners to keep the traditional, but also create new opportunities as we go forward.”

The theme of the Barbados delegation approaching the World Travel Market November 7-10, ‘more than a legacy’, pays homage to the destination’s longstanding relationship with the U.K and reaffirms Barbados’ commitment to ensuring an equally prosperous future through continued enhancement of the tourism product.

Some of the new product highlighted included Sam Lord’s Castle by Wyndham, which will soon be opening on the island. The 450-room hotel will once again merge the island’s legacy with its rich future.

Resilient Partnerships

Stressing the importance of travel partners to Barbados’ success, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Hon. Ian Gooding Edghill, addressed the captive audience, stating:

“No destination can succeed without the support and contributions of its partners who ensure Barbados is accessible, top-of-mind, and occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of would-be travelers.”

“Acknowledging this, the Government of Barbados is grateful for your continued confidence in the destination despite the tumultuous two-and-a-half-years the industry has experienced.”

He highlighted examples of the commitment of airline partners, noting that while faced with the impacts of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, Barbados was the first Caribbean destination that British Airways and Virgin Atlantic returned to as travel resumed.

Barbados at WTM London

The World Travel Market (WTM) is one of the world’s largest travel exhibitions and is a forum for travel industry professionals to connect, learn and do business. Held every year in London, it provides Barbados the opportunity to foster and maintain key relationships with travel and tourism partners, and to explore new opportunities for development of the industry.

The United Kingdom remains Barbados’ #1 source market, producing the largest number of visitors arrivals through the Grantley Adams International Airport each year. Between January and September 2022, preliminary in-house figures report over 120,000 of the nearly 295,000 arrivals are from the U.K. Barbados has the highest repeat visitor factor in the region and is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The Barbados delegation includes the Minister of Tourism and International Trade, Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Mrs. Francine Blackman; Chair of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Shelly Williams; CEO of the Barbados Marketing Inc, Dr. Jens Thraenhart; Chair of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Renee Coppin; and several key local tourism service providers from hotels to concierge businesses, and other direct tourism services.

About Barbados

The island of Barbados offers a unique Caribbean experience steeped in rich history and colourful culture, and rooted in remarkable landscapes. Barbados is the home of two of the three remaining Jacobean Mansions left in the Western hemisphere, as well as fully functional rum distilleries. In fact, this island is known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the spirit since the 1700s. Each year, Barbados hosts several world-class events including the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival; the annual Barbados Reggae Festival; and the annual Crop Over Festival, where celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton and its very own Rihanna are often spotted. Accommodations are wide and varied, ranging from picturesque plantation houses and villas to quaint bed and breakfast gems; prestigious international chains; and award-winning five-diamond resorts. In 2018, Barbados’ accommodation sector captured 13 awards in the Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, All-Inclusive, Small, Best Service, Bargain, and Romance categories of the ‘Traveler’s Choice Awards’. And getting to paradise is a breeze: the Grantley Adams International Airport offers plenty non-stop and direct services from a growing number of U.S., U.K., Canadian, Caribbean, European, and Latin American gateways, making Barbados the true gateway to the Eastern Caribbean. Visit Barbados and experience why for two years in a row it won the prestigious Star Winter Sun Destination Award at the ‘Travel Bulletin Star Awards’ in 2017 and 2018. For more information on travel to Barbados, visitbarbados.org follow on Facebook and via Twitter @Barbados

About World Travel Market

Since 1980, World Travel Market London has proven to be highly successful for exhibitors, generating a significant return on their investment. Considered the global meeting place for the travel trade, World Travel Market is the must-attend three-day business-to-business exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. It is a unique opportunity for travel industry partners to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business.

As the exhibition continues to grow year on year, the 2018 edition featured over 5,000 exhibitors from 186 countries globally and creating contracts worth in excess of £3 billion. With over 51,000 global travel industry professionals, government ministers and international press, this is a prime opportunity for networking, negotiating and discovering the latest travel industry trends.

