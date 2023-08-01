Banyan Tree Group appoints a new Senior Executive Director

Banyan Tree Group appointed Tom Riley as Senior Executive Director, Acquisitions and Development for the Americas, and Javier de Villanueva Baygual as Business Development Director for Europe.

They will spearhead Singapore-based Banyan Tree Group’s strategic growth initiatives, investments, and business developments

Tom Riley had been working with Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts as Senior Executive Director – Acquisitions and Development since March 2022.

He also worked for Banyan Tree’s competitors, such as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Remington Hotels, and Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants. Mr. Riley holds an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University and actively participates in industry associations and organizations.