Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music returns this year

Tourists are invited all to experience Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music, one of Asia’s largest and most important performing arts events and which is on from 7 September to October 18, 2022.

Taking place at the Thailand Cultural Center, the festival returns this year in full swing for what will be its 24th edition.

Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music began in 1999 to commemorate the 6th cycle birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

From its inception in 1999 to 2004, H.R.H. Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra was the Honorary Chairperson and then from 2004 until Her demise was its Royal Patron.

From May 2008 H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn took over as the Royal Patron.

The largest and only annual event in Thailand to receive such substantial and sustained publicity, the festival promises an exciting and diverse array of artists and performances from around the world who will appeal to different audience tastes and ages.

Among the highlights of the event program are 11 must-see shows which range from the traditional to the avant garde. These include:

The biggest selling classical artist of the century, mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, OBE, from the United Kingdom who returns to perform again – following her spectacular concluding show of the 23rd festival – to open this year’s festival on September 7

The iconic pianist Maksim Mrvica from Croatia will play on September 14

The boy band Ten Tenors from Australia plays on September 29

The Celtic Legends from Ireland will tap-dance on October 1

The Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus will perform a ballet trifecta with Nutcracker on 15-16 October, Scheherazade & Carmen Suite on 17 October and Sleeping Beauty on 18 October

Two different imaginings of Swan Lake will be performed by Stanislavsky Theatre, Russia on 10-11 September and Ballet Preljocaj, France on October 8-9

For the first time this year, Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music will offer a Student Outreach Program, offering creatively minded young people the chance to meet and learn from some of the festival’s biggest stars through private performances and master classes.