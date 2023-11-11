Bangabandhu Tunnel Tour Bus Route

The tour bus departs from Tiger Pass in Chattogram at 9 am, making stops at Bayezid Link Road, Faujdarhat DC Park, and Patenga Beach, before a captivating journey through the Bangabandhu Tunnel to Parki Beach.

Two buses, each accommodating 46 passengers, will operate exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays. Plans include up to five daily buses and potential expansion to daily service. Group, corporate, and family tours can book entire buses.

The Tk490 package (online/offline, Sun-Wed) includes breakfast and park fees, with optional lunch. Passenger safety measures include submitting a copy or photo of the national identity card during booking.

