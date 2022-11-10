Ban Ki-Moon first keynote speaker for WTTC Global Summit

Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary-General, has been announced as the first keynote speaker for the 22nd WTTC Global Summit in Saudi Arabia.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils Ban Ki-Moon as its first major speaker for its upcoming Global Summit in Saudi Arabia, taking place between November 28 and December 1.

Ban Ki-Moon served as the eighth UN Secretary-General from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, he championed sustainable development, climate change and gender equality at the top of the UN agenda.

He served as South Korean Foreign Minister from 2004 to 2006 and now serves as Deputy Chair of The Elders.

Ban will be spearheading the esteemed group of industry leaders that will gather with key government representatives from across the globe to align their efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 28 to December 1, the global tourism body’s highly anticipated Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Ban Ki-Moon has spent his eminent career in public service, inspiring international cooperation, and peace, and advocating for sustainable development.

“It is a pleasure to have such an influential speaker confirmed for our Global Summit in Riyadh.”

“Our event will bring together many of the world’s most powerful people in Travel & Tourism to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and employment around the world.”

For over 30 years, WTTC has conducted research on the economic impact of Travel & Tourism in 185 countries and issues such as overcrowding, taxation, policy-making, and many others to raise awareness of the importance of the Travel & Tourism sector as one of the world’s largest economic sectors.

As a non-profit membership-based organization, its members and partners are the core of the organization and include over 200 CEOs, chairpersons, and presidents of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies from all geographies and industries.

