Bamboo Airways Suspends a Series of Routes, Again

Bamboo Airways, a Vietnamese budget airline, recently suspended several domestic routes, including flights to tourist hotspots like Phu Quoc and Da Lat.

The airline stopped flights between Da Nang and Da Lat, citing the need to manage resources and focus on operational efficiency as the reason for this decision.

Bamboo Airways suspended its Hanoi-Phu Quoc service this week, following the suspension of the HCMC-Phu Quoc route three weeks ago. The airline is the sole Vietnamese airline operating the Can Tho-Phu Quoc route, which was also suspended last month. Additionally, the airline stopped several international routes to Asian and European destinations last month.

At present, Bamboo Airways runs 32 domestic routes, linking Hanoi and HCMC to destinations like Con Dao, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, and Hue.

Bamboo Airways named Luong Hoai Nam, the former head of Pacific Airlines and Air Mekong, as its new CEO as part of significant restructuring efforts last month.

This move follows a series of leadership shifts prompted by the arrest of their chairman, Trinh Van Quyet, in March of the previous year due to allegations of stock market manipulation and fraud.