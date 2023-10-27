Struggling Bamboo Airways Suspends 10 International Routes

Bamboo Airways is suspending 10 international routes to Asian and European destinations starting from late October to prioritize operational efficiency.

The suspension includes routes from Hanoi to South Korea, HCMC to Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, and Germany’s Frankfurt. Flights from Hanoi to Bangkok, Japan’s Narita, and Taiwan’s Taipei will also be halted.

The HCMC-Bangkok route will be suspended from November 21. The airline previously suspended the Hanoi-London route in mid-October. Bamboo Airways is offering full refunds or flight changes for affected tickets.

The domestic flight network remains stable, serving major routes and tourism hubs. The airline recently appointed a new CEO amid major restructuring following the arrest of its chairman in March the previous year for stock market manipulation and fraud.