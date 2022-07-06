Bahamasair’s Weekly Flight Orlando to Grand Bahama Island launched with a Bang

The return of Bahamasair’s direct flight from Orlando, Florida to Grand Bahama Island signals that The Bahamas is welcoming guests back.

MCO to FPO flight launched

The return of Bahamasair’s direct flight from Orlando, Florida to Grand Bahama Island signals that The Bahamas is open for business and welcoming guests back to its shores. A special ceremony was held on Thursday, 30 June with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Bahamasair executives, travel agent partners, media, and other invited guests to celebrate the milestone and provide a firsthand experience of the destination.

The departure flight received a fitting send-off from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida with a water salute and was greeted by an even grander gesture at the Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) in Freeport with another water salute and a Junkanoo rush-out.

The arriving delegation was also greeted by the Honourable Ginger Moxey, Minister of Grand Bahama, and her team, as well as executives from the Grand Bahama Island (GBI) Ministry of Tourism Office.

Guests arriving on the relaunched flight were presented with gift bags that included Bahamas paraphernalia and trinkets, treats from Bahamasair, and the beloved Bahamian Goombay punch drink. Media and travel agent partners went on to explore the island with curated itineraries for the full GBI experience.

Grand Bahama Island is known for its eco-tours, beautiful beaches, amazing cuisine and laid-back island life. The island escape offers the perfect combination of cultural experiences and natural wonders, from snorkeling, kayaking and dolphin watching to jeep safaris and bike tours. There are also many options to be in awe of such as reef-lined coves, underwater cave systems, tropical mangroves, pine forests and more. The rebirth of Grand Bahama will have first-time and returning guests enthralled with all that the island has to offer.

Phylia Shivers, BTO District Sales Manager for Central Florida, said “Orlando is a very important gateway to The Islands of The Bahamas, and we look forward to engaging more travel professionals in the Central Florida area to develop relationships and influence travel opportunities.”

Bahamasair’s weekly nonstop flights from Orlando will operate every Monday and Thursday from 30 June through 10 September. Introductory fares start as low as $297 round trip.

For those looking further ahead to winter escapes, nonstop flights from Orlando to GBI will return from 17 November 2022 – 12 January 2023 and are also available to book now.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers.

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

For more information, visit www.bahamas.com and www.bahamasair.com.

