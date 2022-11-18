Bahamasair launches first direct flight from Raleigh to Freeport

Thursday marked the launch of Bahamasair’s inaugural nonstop flight from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Freeport, Grand Bahama. The new airlift is expected to boost visitor arrivals to the island.

Bahamasair’s inaugural flight departed Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) at 3:30 p.m. and arrived in Freeport two hours later, at 5:30 p.m. The airline’s year-round service will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, on a 138-seat Boeing 737-700. Freeport is RDU’s seventh international destination and Bahamasair its 14th airline partner.

The Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, said Bahamasair’s new flight marks another big moment for Grand Bahama, in addition to the recent return of American Airline’s direct flight from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome all of our Raleigh visitors, friends and families to Grand Bahama,” Minister Moxey said.

“We are grateful for all our partners and stakeholders who we collaborate with on these pivotal initiatives. The future truly looks bright for beautiful Grand Bahama, and we encourage visitors to explore all that this island metropolis has to offer. It is another GRAND day on Grand Bahama Island.”

Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, said: “This is an exciting moment, not only for Freeport but also for The Bahamas at large. We are happy to see renewed interest among North Carolinians, with visitor arrivals doubling since 2021.”

Duncombe added: “We plan to continue marketing The Bahamas as a picture-perfect getaway for a short haul escape all year round. The unique experiences travellers from across the world are seeking can be found in abundance across our 16-island destination.”

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island is The Bahamas’ second largest city, and the island is home to three national parks, one of the world’s largest underwater cave systems and miles of beautiful beaches. The Island boasts a rich history, natural beauty, and unique small-town charm that allow visitors to experience ecological wonders and enjoy their tropical holiday. Vacationers flock to Grand Bahama Island to experience world-class water sports such as snorkelling, scuba diving, bonefishing, sportfishing, kayaking, parasailing and boating. Horseback riding, golfing, tennis and cricket are popular onshore activities.

For more information, visit Bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at Bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

