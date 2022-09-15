BAHAMAS: We will come and get you – US tourists

It’s still better in the Bahamas was the message at the ongoing Caribbean Tourism Organization Business meeting. We’re coming to get you!

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation for the Bahamas, participated in today’s aviation discussion at the IATA Caribbean Aviation Conference and the Caribbean Tourism Organization Business meeting in the Cayman Islands.

The hot discussion Bahamas participated in today was on how to connect Caribbean nations on a regional basis.

The Bahamas Minister said the advantage of having a government-funded national airline, such as Air Bahamas, is to pick a U.S. city, start air service, open the city as a new market, and pick up tourists to spend money in his country.

This is a unique approach, especially with the Bahamas well positioned just 50 miles off the Florida coast.

A day earlier, Latia Duncombe, the Bahamas Director of Tourism, presented her destination to journalists attending the CTO meeting.

eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz was in the Cayman Islands to cover this first CTO meeting after COVID.

In her presentation, Latia proudly told journalists that her country is getting back to full capacity with enormous growth expected.

The islands of The Bahamas feature more than 700 islands sprinkled over 100,000 square miles of ocean, and 16 distinct island destinations, with the closest island, Bimini, located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida.

Unique experiences of this award-winning destination.

West End, Grand Bahama Island, can provide an educational ecological, snorkeling, and fishing experience that is simple, pure, and natural.

Host Captain Keith Cooper offers something for everyone to enjoy, whether visitors appreciate culture, native food, abundant marine life, or all combined.

Freeport: The signature program features “The Stingray Experience Tour,” which allows visitors to safely interact with southern stingrays in their natural element. The Stingray Experience is a once-in-a-lifetime excursion and truly off the beaten path. A short distance from the cay is a sunken boat wreck in less than 8 feet of water. The wreck is filled with thousands of fish and marine life.

Guests can easily customize half- and full-day tours with the amazing stingrays, snorkel incredible reefs, and enjoy superb fishing. Perfect for nature lovers, snorkelers, and fishing enthusiasts!

If swimming with the pigs is not enough, now visitors can swim with goats. Omar Island Ting Tours on Long Island makes it possible.

Culture

Long Island: Learn about Rake & Scrape from musician and storyteller, Orlando Turnquest

Boating & Fishing: Boating enthusiasts can join boating flings. Boating flings are the Bahamian equivalent of a road trip. A lead boat pilots the way for a caravan of boaters across the Gulf Stream to The Bahamas.

The director explained more on other attractions.

Diving:

Meet The Bahamas Dive Ambassadors. A group of experienced divers that know these waters and their best-kept secrets. They’ll walk you through logistics and requirements and—most importantly—share some of their well-earned tips.

Romance:

A wedding on a secluded sandbar is intimate yet grand. Share it with a few of your closest friends, or let it be just the two of you, married under an arbor in the middle of the ocean.

Private Aviation:

Whether you’re planning your first flight to The Bahamas or simply love introducing fellow pilots to the thrill of flying over water, The Bahamas Fly-In program offers an unmatched experience in a community of pilots who know—and love—these beautiful islands.

Latia touched on content marketing and explained:

Content marketing is more than just the buzzword of the day, it’s the logical reaction to the new world we live in. In a world of mobile-first social media dominance, attention spans are short, and content needs to be shorter, authentic, always fresh, and omnipresent.

With 16 islands, there are virtually endless stories to be told. We have the groundwork for a virtually limitless publishing calendar.

We started the year off 55% down compared to 2019 and have slowly decreased that gap since then. We have been steady at 28% down for May/June, but this could be due to the increase in positive cases in the US.

February – 45%

March – 39%

April – 20%

May – 28%

June – 28%

Future Bookings on Par With 2019:

Compared to 2019, bookings for August – November is up 1.3% compared to 2019. The largest market, the U.S., is up 15%.

New Air links

Western Air: Fort Lauderdale to Nassau Daily



Frontier Airlines: Miami to Nassau 4x per week



Sunwing: Toronto and Montreal to Grand Bahama 1x per week (starting Dec. 17, 2022)



The Bahamas also increased airlift to The Out Islands.

Delta Airlines operates daily flights between Atlanta, GA, North Eleuthera, and George Town, Exuma.

American Airlines operates daily flights between Charlotte, NC, North Eleuthera, and George Town, Exuma.

Additionally, American Airlines offers daily flights between Miami, Florida, and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Cruise Developments

The Bahamas is excited about the Nassau Cruise Port Redevelopment

Bahamian Ownership

Authentically Bahamian products

Junkanoo Museum

Amphitheatre

Innovative Culinary Experiences

1.4 MW of Solar

LED Lighting

There are new hotel developments in the Bahamas

Margaritaville Beach Resort

Nassau’s newest resort in the downtown area

Opened for guests during July 2021

40-slip marina

300 rooms, including 68 suites

Fin’s Up Waterpark

Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort & Offshore Island

Reopened to guests in Jan. 2022

$55 million renovation project

New “Island Village” comprised of stand-alone villas and swim-up suites

Hurricane Hole – Superyacht Marina

Reopened to guests on July 2022

Newly renovated with over 6,000 feet of slips, concrete floating docks

240-foot turning basin able to accommodate the most luxurious superyachts

Goldwyn Resort & Residences

Cable Beach, New Providence

Grand Opening February 2023

Available for bookings in July 2022

Goldwyn Resort & Residences, located on beautiful Cable Beach on New Providence Island, is redefining seaside travel to The Bahamas. The new oceanfront retreat, designed to celebrate the nostalgia of a grand era of travel, sits on a pristine stretch of sandy beach and offers the newest intimate luxury option in Nassau.

The Bahamas played an important role in today’s CTO business discussions shaping the way forward for The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

