BAHAMAS: We will come and get you – US tourists

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation for the Bahamas, participated in today’s aviation discussion at the IATA Caribbean Aviation Conference and the Caribbean Tourism Organization Business meeting in the Cayman Islands.
The hot discussion Bahamas participated in today was on how to connect Caribbean nations on a regional basis.
The Bahamas Minister said the advantage of having a government-funded national airline, such as Air Bahamas, is to pick a U.S. city, start air service, open the city as a new market, and pick up tourists to spend money in his country.
This is a unique approach, especially with the Bahamas well positioned just 50 miles off the Florida coast.
A day earlier, Latia Duncombe, the Bahamas Director of Tourism, presented her destination to journalists attending the CTO meeting.
eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz was in the Cayman Islands to cover this first CTO meeting after COVID.
In her presentation, Latia proudly told journalists that her country is getting back to full capacity with enormous growth expected.
The islands of The Bahamas feature more than 700 islands sprinkled over 100,000 square miles of ocean, and 16 distinct island destinations, with the closest island, Bimini, located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida.
Unique experiences of this award-winning destination.
West End, Grand Bahama Island, can provide an educational ecological, snorkeling, and fishing experience that is simple, pure, and natural.
Host Captain Keith Cooper offers something for everyone to enjoy, whether visitors appreciate culture, native food, abundant marine life, or all combined.
Freeport: The signature program features “The Stingray Experience Tour,” which allows visitors to safely interact with southern stingrays in their natural element. The Stingray Experience is a once-in-a-lifetime excursion and truly off the beaten path. A short distance from the cay is a sunken boat wreck in less than 8 feet of water. The wreck is filled with thousands of fish and marine life.
Guests can easily customize half- and full-day tours with the amazing stingrays, snorkel incredible reefs, and enjoy superb fishing. Perfect for nature lovers, snorkelers, and fishing enthusiasts!
If swimming with the pigs is not enough, now visitors can swim with goats. Omar Island Ting Tours on Long Island makes it possible.
Culture
Long Island: Learn about Rake & Scrape from musician and storyteller, Orlando Turnquest
Boating & Fishing: Boating enthusiasts can join boating flings. Boating flings are the Bahamian equivalent of a road trip. A lead boat pilots the way for a caravan of boaters across the Gulf Stream to The Bahamas.
The director explained more on other attractions.
Diving:
Meet The Bahamas Dive Ambassadors. A group of experienced divers that know these waters and their best-kept secrets. They’ll walk you through logistics and requirements and—most importantly—share some of their well-earned tips.
Romance:
A wedding on a secluded sandbar is intimate yet grand. Share it with a few of your closest friends, or let it be just the two of you, married under an arbor in the middle of the ocean.
Private Aviation:
Whether you’re planning your first flight to The Bahamas or simply love introducing fellow pilots to the thrill of flying over water, The Bahamas Fly-In program offers an unmatched experience in a community of pilots who know—and love—these beautiful islands.
Latia touched on content marketing and explained:
Content marketing is more than just the buzzword of the day, it’s the logical reaction to the new world we live in. In a world of mobile-first social media dominance, attention spans are short, and content needs to be shorter, authentic, always fresh, and omnipresent.
With 16 islands, there are virtually endless stories to be told. We have the groundwork for a virtually limitless publishing calendar.
We started the year off 55% down compared to 2019 and have slowly decreased that gap since then. We have been steady at 28% down for May/June, but this could be due to the increase in positive cases in the US.
- February – 45%
- March – 39%
- April – 20%
- May – 28%
- June – 28%
Future Bookings on Par With 2019:
- Compared to 2019, bookings for August – November is up 1.3% compared to 2019. The largest market, the U.S., is up 15%.
New Air links
- Western Air: Fort Lauderdale to Nassau
- Daily
- Frontier Airlines: Miami to Nassau
- 4x per week
- Sunwing: Toronto and Montreal to Grand Bahama
- 1x per week (starting Dec. 17, 2022)
The Bahamas also increased airlift to The Out Islands.
- Delta Airlines operates daily flights between Atlanta, GA, North Eleuthera, and George Town, Exuma.
- American Airlines operates daily flights between Charlotte, NC, North Eleuthera, and George Town, Exuma.
- Additionally, American Airlines offers daily flights between Miami, Florida, and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.
Cruise Developments
The Bahamas is excited about the Nassau Cruise Port Redevelopment
- Bahamian Ownership
- Authentically Bahamian products
- Junkanoo Museum
- Amphitheatre
- Innovative Culinary Experiences
- 1.4 MW of Solar
- LED Lighting
There are new hotel developments in the Bahamas
Margaritaville Beach Resort
- Nassau’s newest resort in the downtown area
- Opened for guests during July 2021
- 40-slip marina
- 300 rooms, including 68 suites
- Fin’s Up Waterpark
Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort & Offshore Island
- Reopened to guests in Jan. 2022
- $55 million renovation project
- New “Island Village” comprised of stand-alone villas and swim-up suites
Hurricane Hole – Superyacht Marina
- Reopened to guests on July 2022
- Newly renovated with over 6,000 feet of slips, concrete floating docks
- 240-foot turning basin able to accommodate the most luxurious superyachts
Goldwyn Resort & Residences
- Cable Beach, New Providence
- Grand Opening February 2023
- Available for bookings in July 2022
Goldwyn Resort & Residences, located on beautiful Cable Beach on New Providence Island, is redefining seaside travel to The Bahamas. The new oceanfront retreat, designed to celebrate the nostalgia of a grand era of travel, sits on a pristine stretch of sandy beach and offers the newest intimate luxury option in Nassau.
The Bahamas played an important role in today’s CTO business discussions shaping the way forward for The Bahamas and the Caribbean.