Bahamas Tourism Has a Face: Hon. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper

After a fruitful series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions throughout North America, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation (BMOTIA) concluded its trip this week with a stop in Atlanta. The purpose of the expedition to Atlanta was to renew relationships with industry players in the film and production industries in order to increase the number of tourists coming to the Bahamas from Georgia.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, traveled to Atlanta with a group of high-ranking tourism officials, including Director General (DG) Latia Duncombe, to meet with and network with other industry leaders.

Top left photo: Senator Hon. Randy Rolle, Actor, and Singer Tyrese Gibson, Hon. I Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, Actress and Director Kim Fields, Bahamas Consul General in Atlanta Anthony Moss, Former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed, Director General Latia Duncombe, Producer Will Packer, Senior Director Andre Miller, Director Clarence Rolle

Galas at Flourish Atlanta

On September 13 and 14, DPM Cooper and senior tourism officials attended galas at Flourish Atlanta and the Intercontinental Buckhead, respectively, that were themed around local culture.

The first night featured an awards ceremony and reception for films made in The Bahamas, as well as officials from the film and tourist industries, island tourism partners, and media to celebrate

The Bahamas’ enduring film tradition and pervasive effect on popular culture. At the end of the evening, friends of The Bahamas who are breaking ground in the film and production industries were honored with special prizes.

Award-winning film producer Will Packer, actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, and former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed were among those honored for their contributions to and cooperation with the Bahamas Film Commission and the islands of The Bahamas.

Entertainment Industry in the Bahamas

The entertainment industry in The Bahamas is a priority for the government, and Deputy Prime Minister Cooper has said, “We are seeking to advance the industry by consistently building on the relationships that have been formed as a result of The Bahamas’ quality tourism product, ease of doing business, and reputable global brand.”

This act of gratitude is a vital first step in fostering growth in the regional film and production sector. This is the climax of our efforts to establish a firm foothold in the global community.

Second night of travel industry engagement

Nearly two hundred sales and travel trade representatives, industry stakeholders, and media attended the second night of industry engagement hosted by BMOTIA executives, destination reps, and hotel partners DPM Cooper and DG Duncombe.

The growing popularity of The Bahamas as a tourist destination was discussed during a live Q&A panel, along with the country’s ambitious goals for further development and innovation, the stunning natural beauty of its 16 islands, and the myriad other attractions that keep The Bahamas at the top of travelers’ wish lists.

Mr. Mix

On both nights, guests were treated to delectable Bahamian-inspired fare prepared by One and Only Ocean Club Chef Jamal Small, island-themed cocktails created by Marv “Mr. Mix” Cunningham, pulsating Junkanoo performances, and the rhythmic sounds of the Grand Bahama Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band.

The delegation met with numerous Atlanta-based businesses and government agencies, including Delta Airlines, the City of Atlanta’s Department of Aviation, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor of Atlanta’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, and the Mayor of Atlanta’s Office of Film and Entertainment, among others, over the course of the mission.

In Studio Appearance by the Dep PM

The Deputy Prime Minister also made an in-studio appearance on Atlanta & Company, Alive 11 News (NBC), hosted by Cara Kneer, to tout the variety of attractions available to vacationers and the direct flights from Atlanta to Nassau, Abaco, North Eleuthera, and Exuma.

After the 15-city tour ended, Director General Latia Duncombe said, “When we reflect upon the recently concluded 15-city tour, it was important to highlight the significance of key source markets and the inherent value they bring to The Islands of The Bahamas.”

Comprehensive Strategy

“We took a systematic and comprehensive strategy, working directly with airlines, trade partners, tourist bureaus, educational institutions, and sports agencies to highlight the many unique attractions our islands have to offer. We want to continue strengthening these initial ties through concerted follow-up efforts.

In order to keep industry performance high now that 16 islands are available for business, the Ministry must keep up strong interaction with our major partners. The success of these missions would not have been possible without the help of our industry partners, and their presence on the islands was crucial for each of the missions. This level of participation is encouraging, and we look forward to seeing the results of our efforts.

Bringing the Bahamas to You

Beginning in September 2022 in the Florida markets (Fort Lauderdale and Orlando), the “Bringing The Bahamas to You” Global Missions will travel to New York, New Jersey, Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Costa Mesa, Los Angeles, and cities across Canada (Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, and the rest) before concluding in Atlanta, Georgia.

After completing their missions to major travel hubs in the United States and Canada, the Bahamian tourism delegation will fly to key foreign markets in Latin America, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates to promote tourism to The Bahamas.

Planning a trip to the Bahamas for 2023?

If you’re planning a trip to the Bahamas for 2023, you should know that the country will be celebrating 50 years of independence all year long.

Go to www.thebahamas.com for additional details.

