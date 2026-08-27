The Bahamas is entering a strong new chapter for tourism, fueled by record visitor growth, expanded nonstop flights, digital arrival improvements, and vibrant island festivals. From Nassau to Bimini, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama, discover how new travel options and authentic experiences are making The Bahamas even more attractive in 2026.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas is heading into the latter part of 2026 with fresh momentum across its travel and tourism sector, as expanded air connections, new visitor technology, cultural programming and strong international demand continue to reinforce the archipelago’s position as one of the Caribbean’s most compelling destinations.

The positive outlook follows a landmark year for Bahamian tourism. The country welcomed a record 12.5 million visitors in 2025, an 11.4% increase over the previous year and more than 70% above 2019 levels. Growth was not limited to Nassau and Paradise Island: Abaco recorded its highest-ever visitor arrivals, while Grand Bahama surpassed one million total arrivals for the first time in more than two decades. Eleuthera also posted significant growth, highlighting increasing traveler interest in destinations across the wider archipelago.

More Ways to Get to The Bahamas

Improved air connectivity has been one of the bright spots of 2026. In June, Breeze Airways began twice-weekly nonstop service between Tampa and Nassau, adding another convenient Florida gateway and supporting summer travel demand.

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Earlier in the year, Porter Airlines launched seasonal nonstop service between Montréal and Nassau, strengthening The Bahamas’ links with the Canadian market. Bimini has also become easier to reach, with American Airlines introducing scheduled nonstop Miami-Bimini service and a separate partnership between the Ministry of Tourism and Tropic Ocean Airways creating a 25-minute seaplane day-trip experience from South Florida.

Together, these additions give travelers more choices while helping distribute tourism activity among different Bahamian islands.

A More Seamless Arrival Experience

The visitor experience is also becoming more digital. In May, tourism officials began a pilot of the Bahamas Digital Arrival Card, designed to eventually modernize the traditional paper-based immigration and customs process.

During the pilot, selected travelers can complete entry information online before arriving. The initiative is intended to make the arrival process more convenient while giving officials an opportunity to test and refine the system before broader implementation.

The development represents an important investment in the travel journey itself — making a vacation to The Bahamas not only memorable once visitors arrive at their resort or beach, but increasingly seamless from the moment they enter the country.

Culture Takes Center Stage

The Bahamas is also placing its distinctive culture at the heart of the visitor experience.

The Ministry of Tourism’s 2026 summer campaign has promoted events and experiences across the islands alongside resort, wellness, family and adventure offers. Goombay Summer Festivals have brought Bahamian music, dance, art and food to communities during the summer, giving visitors opportunities to experience the destination beyond its famous beaches.

Eleuthera’s annual Pineapple Festival provided another example. The June celebration in Gregory Town honored the island’s renowned sugarloaf pineapple and its farming heritage with more than 30 vendors, Bahamian performers, local cuisine, competitions and a Junkanoo rushout. The festival demonstrates how tourism can showcase local traditions while generating activity for island communities and small businesses.

Youth and sporting culture are part of the story as well. The Sir Durward Knowles National Junior Sailing Championship at Nassau’s Montagu Beach is bringing together nearly 200 young sailors from clubs across The Bahamas, complemented by Junior Junkanoo and musical performances.

Tourism Growth with a Wider Reach

Perhaps the most encouraging development is the widening geographic reach of the country’s tourism success.

While Nassau and Paradise Island remain major gateways, recent performance points to growing opportunities for Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini and other islands. Nearly 30% of stopover visitors in 2025 traveled to the Out Islands, helping direct tourism spending toward a broader range of accommodations, restaurants, tour operators and community businesses. (bahamas.com)

At the regional level, The Bahamas has also been taking an active role in discussions about the future of Caribbean tourism. During Caribbean Week in New York in June, Bahamian tourism leaders participated in discussions covering sustainable destination development, connectivity, workforce readiness and innovation — priorities that could help shape the industry’s next stage of growth.

An Optimistic Outlook

For travelers, the message emerging from The Bahamas in 2026 is one of greater choice: more ways to arrive, more islands to explore, more opportunities to connect with local culture and an increasingly modern visitor experience.

For the tourism industry, the record visitor numbers provide an encouraging foundation, but the broader story is about converting that momentum into sustainable opportunities across the islands.

With expanded connectivity, cultural celebrations, digital innovation and growing interest beyond the traditional tourism centers, The Bahamas is demonstrating that its appeal extends far beyond sun and sand. The destination is pairing its celebrated natural beauty with accessibility, authenticity and innovation — giving travelers new reasons to discover why, for millions of visitors, it continues to be better in The Bahamas.