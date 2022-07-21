Bahamas returns this July to world’s greatest aviation celebration

As the leading destination in the Caribbean region for general aviation, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation’s (BMOTIA) team is thrilled to return to this year’s global premier aviation event – the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh – to meet with leading aviation partners and discuss business opportunities for the country. The weeklong 69th annual fly-in convention and air show deemed as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration”, is set to take place from July 24 – August 1, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Oshkosh Air Show is the world’s largest show of its kind, attracting over 800,000 pilots and attendees including leaders in the aviation industry, major manufacturing companies and aviation organizations and groups.

The Bahamas plays a pivotal role.

It is one of only three countries (along with the U.S. and Canada) that is a part of the International Federal Partnership (IFP) organization, which has a joint agreement with the EAA.

The Bahamas delegation comprised of tourism, aviation and law enforcement officials, is being led by Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General and John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, both of the BMOTIA.

This year at the conference, pilots, industry stakeholders and guests will be able to visit The Bahamas’ booth located in the Federal Government Pavilion (Hangar D) for details on how they can experience any of the 16 unique island destinations and diverse offerings from boating, fishing, snorkeling, diving and more. There will also be daily seminars for pilots interested in flying to The Bahamas.

The country’s annual participation continues to strengthen and deepen relationships with global aviation partners, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) which represents the largest aviation community in the world, spanning 75 countries.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

