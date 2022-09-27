Bahamas Rethinking Tourism for World Tourism Day 2022

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Celebrates the 2022 World Tourism Day Theme: Rethinking Tourism

World Tourism Day reflects this year’s theme, “Rethinking Tourism.”

Nearly two years since the onset of the global pandemic, the island nation has reinvigorated its tourism sector. It continues to foster a vibrant future focused on the Bahamian people, culture, heritage, meaningful investments, and an eye toward sustainability.

“This year’s theme is perfectly aligned to how we have strategically approached tourism and economic recovery and is a testament to how The Bahamas and the global tourism industry have had to reconsider the way tourism should look now and, in the future,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “There’s no doubt that our culture, people, and environment are the essences of our tourism offering, and we must take steps now to both protect and promote them to evolve, strengthen and grow.”

With tourism statistics trending upward, including a 515.6% increase in air and sea arrivals compared to 2021 and a steady rise in new airlifts from markets across the globe, The Bahamas’ tourism economy has made great strides toward reaching pre-pandemic levels with more tourism growth forecast for 2023. Contributing factors include:

● Culture and People: The Bahamas is known for its beautiful beaches, but the Bahamian people, culture, and heritage are the heartbeats of the country. The return of cultural events and festivals brings much joy to all Bahamians, and heritage tourism is another meaningful step toward recovery.

Junkanoo cited as one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated experiences, is slated to make a triumphant return this December, when Bahamians and visitors alike will be able to experience the vibrant cultural phenomenon once again.

● International and Domestic Investments: The Bahamas is a modern, progressive nation brimming with investment opportunities. There is a robust pipeline of investments with over $3B of credible investment projects approved across various sectors. The Bahamas continuously seeks international and domestic partners for continued upward momentum to rebuild a better, stronger Bahamas.

● A More Sustainable Future: Climate change threatens The Bahamas’ natural beauty and resources, making preserving and protecting the archipelago more important than ever. Initiatives have been introduced that steer the country towards a more sustainable future, including the creation of The Bahamas Destination Stewardship Council, which was launched to promote more responsible tourism, environmental awareness, and a healthier lifestyle overall at the community level.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in

The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

