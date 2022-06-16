Airport Aviation Bahamas Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Destination Government News Health Hospitality Industry News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Bahamas Removes COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

In addition to eliminating the mandatory Bahamas Travel Health Visa, the Government of The Bahamas announced today that fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to submit to pre-travel COVID-19 testing to enter the country.

All unvaccinated travelers ages 2 and older will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test — either a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test — taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel and present the negative test results before boarding their flight to The Bahamas.

Changes go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

“The Bahamas is adapting to the continued evolution of this pandemic. We want to streamline the entry process for travelers as much as possible, all while ensuring we are protecting public health,” said the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We hope the changes to the pre-travel testing requirements combined with the elimination of the Travel Health Visa will reduce friction for travelers and further the recovery of our tourism sector.” 

For full details on The Bahamas’ current COVID-19 protocols for travelers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

More news about The Bahamas
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on:

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment