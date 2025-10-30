Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Statement on Hurricane Melissa

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation extends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to our neighbors across the region and to residents of the central and southeast islands currently experiencing the effects of the ongoing weather system.

We recognize the challenges posed by severe storms and stand in solidarity with all those affected.

The Government of The Bahamas continues to closely monitor weather conditions in the central and southeast islands, where precautionary measures have been implemented. Emergency response teams remain active, and residents and visitors are urged to follow official guidance to ensure safety and protect property.

“The hardships experienced by those in the path of Hurricane Melissa remind us of the strength and resilience across the region,” says The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we stand in solidarity during this challenging time. We urge all to remain vigilant, heed official advisories, and take every precaution to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.”

The Bahamas is an archipelago of more than 700 islands and cays spread across 100,000 square miles. While the central and southern islands are being monitored, all other islands of The Bahamas, including Nassau & Paradise Island, Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, The Abacos, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Bimini, and The Berry Islands, remain unaffected and continue to welcome visitors.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed through official government advisories and take all necessary precautions on the islands under watch. The Ministry continues to provide timely updates at www.bahamas.com and works in coordination with Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority and local authorities to support the safety and well-being of communities across the archipelago.