Bahamas Government Partnership with HUB350 & Kanata North Business Association 

The Government of The Bahamas is delighted to announce a major partnership with HUB350 and the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA).

This collaboration forms part of a broader vision to leverage technology and innovation to transform The Bahamas into a leading hub in tourism and climate change resilience.

The pivotal role in brokering this transformative partnership was played by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments, Chester Cooper, Minister of State, Ginger Moxey, and the Bahamas High Commission, under the leadership of High Commissioner V. Alfred Gray and First Secretary Nahaja Black. Their combined effort and strategic negotiation have resulted in an alliance that aims to enhance The Bahamas’ technological capacity and promote sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Moxey visited the HUB350 and KNBA premises within Canada’s largest technology park on February 4th. The visit aimed to explore the potential of this collaboration for The Bahamas and its citizens, and to seek global partners committed to transforming Small Island Developing States (SIDS) into nations of innovation.

image courtesy of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

Following this successful visit, the partnership with HUB350 and KNBA, recognized for their dedication to fostering innovation and growth, was formed—marking a significant milestone in The Bahamas’ journey toward technological advancement.

The Bahamas government envisages this collaboration fostering innovative solutions for the tourism sector—integral to the nation’s economy—and for climate change resilience, a crucial issue for the archipelagic state.

"By harnessing the power of technology, we aim to revolutionize our tourism industry and bolster our climate resilience. This partnership is a significant step towards creating a brighter, more sustainable future for The Bahamas," stated First Secretary Nahaja Black.

Talent is also a driver behind this partnership; which explores how education institutions in the Bahamas and within Hub350’s Partner Ecosystem can co-create programs for student and faculty exchange, dual enrollment opportunities, scholarship programs, and more.

“We at KNBA are pleased to announce our Partnership with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation,” said Julia Frame, KNBA’s Director of Partnerships. Soft-landing here in Canada’s largest tech park will open doors to facilitate global expansion opportunities for Kanata North member companies, opportunities for the park’s 30,000+ workers to work remotely in the beautiful islands of the Bahamas, and talent attraction as a global opportunity to bring talent to the park to explore opportunities to live, work, play, learn, and innovate.”

With this partnership, The Bahamas embarks on a path towards a technologically advanced future, one that nurtures talent fosters collaboration, and attracts investment to improve the quality of life for its citizens and an enriched experience for tourists and innovators alike.

About KNBA and Hub350

Kanata North Business Association is a non-profit organization committed to representing and advocating for the best interests of the over 540 member companies located in the area. As a critical part of Ottawa’s economic development future and a renowned hub of technology and innovation, the Kanata North business area is a robust and vital region that can foster even greater success for its constituent companies.

Hub350 is an ecosystem for Industry, academic, and financial partners to coexist and collaborate in the heart of Kanata North. For more information, visit www.kanatanorthba.com or www.hub350.com.