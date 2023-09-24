Bahamas Deepens Relations with Qatar Including Tourism

Tourism officials will continue talks with Qatar Tourism on the Bahamas and multi-destination Caribbean tourism.



His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, prime minister of Qatar, will also have a private audience with the deputy prime minister to discuss alliances between the two countries.



The delegation will meet with officials from the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Investment Authority.



The delegation will engage officials in talks centered around investments in The Bahamas and the possible framework of a Caribbean Investment Fund Project that would include funding for infrastructure, science & technology, energy, airports & aviation, business incubation & entrepreneurship, tourism, and agriculture & fisheries.



There will also be discussions about grant funding for environmental protection, sustainable development goals, support for business development for women and youth in particular, disaster reconstruction, urban development, and national development planning.



Minister Moxey, Minister Lightbourne, and Senator Griffin will meet with officials and private investors to discuss investment opportunities in Grand Bahama, technology, innovation, and sustainable environmental initiatives.



Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer will meet with executives of Qatar Aeronautical Academy to trade knowledge and best practices on aviation strategies that could further develop The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy and the Bahamas’ aviation industry.



The delegation departs Qatar on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

About The Bahamas

