Small Fire at Baghdad’s Al-Rasheed Hotel

3 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

A small fire occurred at Baghdad‘s Al-Rasheed hotel. All of the guests and staff personnel were evacuated as the fire occurred. The fire has now been extinguished safely.

The small fire at Baghdad’s Al-Rasheed occurred in the kitchen area of the fortified hotel. Evacuation was completed successfully.

All of the guests returned to their rooms after the fire was extinguished. No human injury was reported.

Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, has a rich and storied history that spans over a thousand years. Baghdad was founded in 762 CE, by the Abbasid Caliph Al-Mansur. It was established as the new capital of the Abbasid Caliphate, replacing the former capital, Damascus. The city was strategically located along the Tigris River, which facilitated trade and transportation.

Baghdad’s location on the Silk Road also made it a major trade hub, contributing to its economic prosperity.

Despite being an important city in the history, Baghdad hasn’t been able to establish itself as a major tourist destination lately due to ongoing security conflicts and political instability in Iraq. The country has faced a long period of conflict and security challenges, which had a significant impact on its tourism industry.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

