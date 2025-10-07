Bagel Fest Will Make New Yorkers Proud Again

The 2025 New York BagelFest will take over Citi Field in New York on Sunday, November 16, transforming the iconic venue into a culinary epicenter celebrating one of the world’s most beloved foods.

More than 2,000 bagel lovers, industry insiders, and media from around the globe will gather for a one-day-only festival that showcases 25 of the world’s best bagel makers, each vying for the chance to claim the crown as the best in the business.

This year’s lineup spans continents and cultures, highlighting the universal love for this iconic creation. Competitors are flying in from as far as Madrid, Honolulu, and Montreal, joining celebrated shops from Dallas, Seattle, New Orleans, Atlanta, and, of course, New York City, the bagel capital of the world. Together, they represent the growing global influence of bagel culture in 2025.

The stakes for Bagels? Higher than ever.

BagelFest has become far more than a food festival; it is a launchpad for culinary stardom. In recent years, winners of the festival’s top honors have seen their careers catapulted onto the national and international stage. PopUp Bagels (CT), a two-time Best Bagel winner, has leveraged its BagelFest success into plans for 300 locations across the U.S. by 2029, while Starship Bagel (Dallas), which claimed Best Bagel (2023) and Schmear of the Year (2024), made history this year as the first-ever bagel shop to become a James Beard “Outstanding Bakery” finalist. For many, BagelFest is the proving ground, a place where passion, creativity, and excellence meet opportunity.

“BagelFest has become the global nexus for bagel culture,” said Sam Silverman “It’s where the best bakers, brands, and fans from around the world come together, launching some to stratospheric new heights. And at its heart, it’s also a uniquely New York celebration. There’s nothing else like it, and there’s no other city where it could happen.” With an international roster of competitors, an audience of passionate fans, and a reputation as the most important stage in modern bagel history, BagelFest 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of flavor, craftsmanship, and community.

Bagel lovers from around the world are in for a truly unforgettable experience this year. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from 25 standout shops carefully selected to represent the very best in bagel-making today. Local legends like Utopia Bagels and Ess-a-Bagel (NYC) will share the spotlight with Town Bagel (Plainview, LI) and Fantzye Bagels (Kingston, NY), showcasing the depth and creativity of New York’s own thriving bagel scene. The event’s international flavor is equally enticing, with St-Viateur Bagel (Montreal) bringing their iconic Montreal-style bagels, Si Si Bagels (Madrid) introducing bold, Spanish-inspired flavors, and Tali’s Bagels (Honolulu) infusing island influences into this classic treat. Rising U.S. stars like Tilly Bagel Shop (Chicago) and Flour Moon Bagels (New Orleans) round out a lineup that promises something extraordinary for every palate. One notable addition to this year’s lineup is Modern Bread & Bagel, widely regarded as one of the best gluten-free bakeries in the world. Their participation ensures that BagelFest is more accessible than ever, allowing gluten-free attendees to join in the celebration without compromise.

Complementing these bakeries are dozens of leading food brands elevating the experience even further. Attendees can savor accompaniments from Acme Smoked Fish, refresh themselves with the nostalgic fizz of Brooklyn Seltzer Museum, indulge in a touch of heat with Mike’s Hot Honey, or enjoy iconic treats from Peter Pan Donut. It’s a foodie’s playground, blending tradition, innovation, and the excitement of discovery, all under one roof.

Competition is at the heart of BagelFest, and 2025 raises the stakes with multiple award categories. Attendees themselves play a critical role by voting for the People’s Choice Award, while an expert panel of judges decides top honors in coveted categories including Best Bagel, Best Sandwich, Best Schmear, Most Creative, and Best Newcomer. New this year, the Best Bagel award will also recognize sub-categories: Best New York Style, Best Sourdough Bagel, and Best Montreal Style, reflecting the diversity and evolution of bagel-making across regions and traditions. Anticipation is high as returning champions like Utopia Bagels, last year’s Best Bagel winner, and Starship Bagel (Dallas), the Best Bagel (2023) and Schmear of the Year (2024) victor, prepare to defend their titles against a talented new field.

Beyond the tasting floor, BagelFest offers a full weekend of entertainment, education, and engagement. One of the most exciting highlights is the World Bagel Rolling Championship, where skilled bakers compete in a fast-paced showdown to set a new record for the most bagels hand-rolled in a single minute; a competition that never fails to bring the crowd to its feet. The weekend also includes exclusive professional programming with workshops, panels, and networking mixers designed for bakers, brands, and members of the food media industry, making BagelFest not just a celebration but also a vital hub for business growth and collaboration.

New for 2025 is the debut of the BagelFest Growth Lab, an incubator for emerging bagel makers from around the country to present their creations to an audience of industry leaders and veteran professionals. The BagelFest Growth Lab is designed as a launchpad, offering direct feedback, mentorship, and connections that can transform promising concepts into breakout success stories.

As BagelFest expands its footprint with new programming, it’s also opening the doors wider than ever for fans nationwide. In partnership with presenting sponsor King Arthur, BagelFest is launching a nationwide sweepstakes. One lucky winner and their guest will receive a 3-day trip to New York City to experience BagelFest weekend, including access to all BagelFest events, travel, and lodging.

BagelFest proudly embraces its family-friendly atmosphere. Interactive stations, kids’ programming, and discounted youth pricing make it a perfect outing for all ages. Families can explore, taste, and learn together, while All-Access ticket holders enjoy special perks, including an exclusive BagelFest-branded shirt and guided stadium tours of Citi Field, adding a behind-the-scenes New York experience to their day.