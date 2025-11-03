Backed by Singapore Tourism Board: Inaugural EPIC World Championship in 2026

Uniting the Global Amateur Pickleball Community in April 2026, Singapore will host the inaugural EPIC World Championship in April 2026, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing global sport of pickleball.

The international amateur championship will be held at the Kallang Tennis Hub and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), making it the first time STB has officially endorsed an international pickleball event.

“We are proud that Singapore will host the first-ever EPIC World Championship and look forward to witnessing the excitement this fast-growing sport will bring to our shores,” said Melissa Ow, Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Tourism Board. “EPIC supports our commitment to creating distinctive and memorable experiences for both visitors and locals, while strengthening Singapore’s reputation as a premier sporting destination.”

The championship aims to unite millions of amateur pickleball players from around the world, offering a prize purse starting at US$50,000, which will increase with each player registration — potentially making it one of the largest prize pools in amateur pickleball history.

Over four days of competition, top-ranked Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) players and local champions will compete for global titles. Competitors earn their place either through national DUPR rankings or by winning sanctioned qualifying tournaments, ensuring a truly international and merit-based field.

The event also marks a groundbreaking partnership between EPIC and DUPR, the world’s largest pickleball platform, chaired by David Kass and backed by high-profile investors including LeBron James, Gary Vaynerchuk, Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Durant, Patrick Mahomes, and Andre Agassi.

“This is a landmark moment in pickleball,” said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR. “By requiring DUPR for every competitor and welcoming top-ranked amateur players from every nation, we’re taking a bold step to unite amateur athletes worldwide and redefine what’s possible in global sport.”

The EPIC World Championship is the brainchild of Yui See Lau, founder of the Canadian National Pickleball League and owner of MiLP China and Canada, and Victor Cui, a global sports industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience.

“Our vision is to create a transformative event that brings together passionate players, showcases world-class competition, and cements Singapore’s role as a centre of sports innovation,” Cui said. “EPIC stands for unity, community, and unforgettable experiences powered by the spirit of pickleball.”

With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub, the EPIC World Championship 2026 is poised to elevate pickleball’s global profile — and reinforce Singapore’s position as a world-class hub for international sports tourism.