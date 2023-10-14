Azerbaijan’s Shusha Named ECO’s Tourism Capital 2026

Shusha, an Azerbaijani city, has been chosen as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the year 2026.

The 7th meeting of ECO tourism experts and the 5th tourism ministers’ meeting in Ardabil, Iran, led to the declaration naming Shusha, Azerbaijan, as the 2026 tourism capital.

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency represented the nation at the event. The meetings involved extensive discussions on tourism cooperation among ECO member states and strategies to enhance relations in this field.

Shusha’s selection as the tourism capital for 2026 resulted from a voting process during the meetings. This decision reflects the growing recognition of Shusha’s potential in the tourism sector within the ECO framework.