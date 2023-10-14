Short News Azerbaijan Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Tourism

Azerbaijan’s Shusha Named ECO’s Tourism Capital 2026

Add Comment
12 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Azerbaijan,Eco Tourism, Azerbaijan’s Shusha Named ECO’s Tourism Capital 2026, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

Shusha, an Azerbaijani city, has been chosen as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the year 2026.

The 7th meeting of ECO tourism experts and the 5th tourism ministers’ meeting in Ardabil, Iran, led to the declaration naming Shusha, Azerbaijan, as the 2026 tourism capital.

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency represented the nation at the event. The meetings involved extensive discussions on tourism cooperation among ECO member states and strategies to enhance relations in this field.

Shusha’s selection as the tourism capital for 2026 resulted from a voting process during the meetings. This decision reflects the growing recognition of Shusha’s potential in the tourism sector within the ECO framework.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing