Azerbaijan and Montenegro Are Now Nobu Countries

Japanese minimalism with the nuances of the city in which it lives is now becoming an experience in Azerbaijan and Montenegro, with Nobo Hotel and restaurants opening new properties.

Sea Breeze Resort is a unique resort and residential complex on the coast of the Caspian Sea, just 30 minutes from the center of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Sea Breeze’s mild climate, warm sea, and wide sandy beaches are complemented by infrastructure that meets all the needs of modern travelers.

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Baku

The Nobu Style of Hotels and Japanese Restaurants can now be experienced in trendsetting Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has been a major investor in Montenegro, with the One and Only Hotels and luxurious apartments surrounding it. So it’s no surprise Nobu opens in both Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Montenegro

Expanding Nobu’s footprint, the brand also announces Nobu Residences, Hotel, and Restaurant in Sea Breeze Resort Montenegro, set along the Adriatic coast in a prestigious resort area.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality, said:

“ We are incredibly excited to introduce Nobu to Azerbaijan and to make our return to Montenegro — two stunning destinations that are steeped in culture and natural beauty. This partnership with Sea Breeze Resort reflects our commitment to delivering not just one, but two exceptional Nobu projects that embody our vision. These remarkable developments exemplify our unwavering dedication to crafting unique experiences where exceptional hospitality, innovative design, and world-class dining converge in perfect harmony.”