Award-Winning Hop-On Jet Service JSX Lands in The Bahamas

Flights to Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas are starting December 14, 2023, via JSX 5-star hop-on jet service.

Customers traveling from Dallas, Miami/Opa-locka & Westchester County can escape the East Coast & winter season in style with an elevated, effortless & stress-free travel experience to Marsh Harbour aboard spacious 30-seat jets.

The world’s only 5-star hop-on jet service, JSX, is officially headed to The Bahamas with its first-ever flights from Miami/Opa-locka (OPF) to Marsh Harbour (MHH), commencing December 14, 2023, through Spring of 2024, with seamless same-plane service from Westchester County (HPN), and 1-stop service from Dallas (DAL).

Offering a simplified time-saving international travel experience from departure to arrival with industry-leading no dwell time procedures and many of the perks of flying private without the price tag, savvy vacation-seekers and second homeowners can spend more time exploring the stunning turquoise waters of the Abacos Islands by bypassing needless time idling at congested airports.

Customers can arrive just 45 minutes before departure at a JSX private terminal in Dallas, Westchester County, or Opa-locka and simply hop on & go, enjoying 30-seat jets equipped with business class legroom, no overhead bins, frictionless security, free high speed in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and complimentary gourmet inflight snacks and beverages. Upon arrival at Marsh Harbour’s main terminal, Customers will pass through the Government-mandated security checkpoint with no lines, no stress, and an expedited customs & clearance process once reserved exclusively for private jet patrons.

Dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day, JSX has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by championing a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all, connecting Customers to must-visit destinations for leisure, business, or both across the brand’s fast-growing coast to coast network with an industry-leading completion rate of over 99.5%.

The new seasonal international flight service to Marsh Harbour (MHH) will commence on December 14, 2023, as follows:

New JSX flights between Miami/Opa-locka (OPF) and Marsh Harbour (MHH)

● Nonstop flights between Miami/Opa-locka (OPF) and Marsh Harbour (MHH) will begin December 14, 2023, and will operate 5 days per week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

● Introductory fares start at $199 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), free in-flight Wi-Fi, onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.

● Customers may check in just 45 minutes before their flight from JSX’s private terminal located at Embassair, 13550 NW 47th Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054.

● Arrive at and return from Marsh Harbour Airport (MHH), GW7C+9P5, Marsh Harbour, Bahamas – free of crowds and lines.

New JSX flights between Westchester County (HPN) and Marsh Harbour (MHH)

● Same-plane through flights between Westchester County (HPN) and Marsh Harbour (MHH) will begin December 14, 2023 and will operate 5 days per week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Customers will make a brief stop in Opa-locka before continuing on the same aircraft to Marsh Harbour.

● Introductory fares start at $849 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), free in-flight Wi-Fi, onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.

● Customers may check in just 45 minutes before their flight from JSX’s private terminal located at Atlantic Aviation (West) 67 Tower Road West Harrison, NY 10604.

● Arrive at and return from Marsh Harbour Airport (MHH), GW7C+9P5, Marsh Harbour, Bahamas – free of crowds and lines.

New JSX flights between Dallas (DAL) and Marsh Harbour (MHH)

● One-stop flights between Dallas (DAL) and Marsh Harbour (MHH) will begin December 14, 2023, and will operate 5 days per week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

● Introductory fares start at $649 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), free in-flight Wi-Fi, onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.

● Customers may check in just 45 minutes before their flight from JSX’s private terminal located at 8555 Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235.

● Arrive at and return from Marsh Harbour Airport (MHH), GW7C+9P5, Marsh Harbour, Bahamas – free of crowds and lines.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to easing access to vacation-worthy destinations such as the Bahamas by offering the most convenient and hassle-free travel possible,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our flight network to the beautiful beach town of Marsh Harbour, allowing Customers the opportunity to skip long lines in style with comfort and ease.”

“After months of engagement with JSX, we are excited to support this new launch for Abaco, even as the island continues its impressive trek towards full post-Dorian and Covid pandemic recovery,” said The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “With the additional air stopover arrivals and increased seat capacity from such an important key market, we are pleased to expose new and returning visitors to a beautiful and diverse product and expect tremendous economic benefits for the local communities.”

With a fast-growing international and domestic coast-to-coast network now serving 45 routes across 24 key markets, JSX will resume its popular international flight service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Cabo San Lucas (CSL) starting October 19, 2023, and will increase its service from Dallas (DAL) to 10 flights per week.

Seasonal JSX Flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Cabo San Lucas (CSL)

● Flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Cabo San Lucas (CSL) resume on October 19, 2023, and will operate once per day on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

● Introductory fares start at $599 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.

● Customers may check in 45 minutes before their flight from Signature Flight Support, 6201 W. Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

● Arrive at and return from Cabo San Lucas Airport (CSL), Av. Leona Vicario, Col. del Sol CSL Mesa Colorada, 23460 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico – free of crowds and lines.

Increased JSX Flight Service between Dallas (DAL) and Cabo San Lucas (CSL)

● Flights between Dallas (DAL) and Cabo San Lucas (CSL) are ongoing, but will increase to two flights per day from October 19, 2023, on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This flight is the only regular international flight service from Dallas Love Field (DAL).

● Fares start at $519 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.

● Customers may check in just 45 minutes before their flight from JSX’s private terminal located at 8555 Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235.

Customers can book tickets online at https://www.jsx.com/home/search.

About JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a ‘hop-on’ public charter jet service that’s faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air, and is competitively priced. Recognized as among the top 5 “Most Innovative Companies for 2020” by Fast Company in the travel category, honored by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the world’s only 2022 ‘Five-Star Regional Airline’ for a third consecutive year and as the 2020 “Best Overall Air Carrier in North America,” JSX is dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day by offering the hassle-free, crowd-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat Embraer aircraft. JSX has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by offering a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all, providing an accessible charter jet travel experience once reserved for corporate leaders and the ultra-wealthy to all.

JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

● Allowing customers to check-in just 20 minutes before their domestic flight from beautifully appointed, spacious private terminals (45 minutes for international flights)

● No long check-in lines and fast, effortless, TSA-accepted frictionless security protocols

● A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior featuring 30 comfortable seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets at every row

● Added complimentary amenities for all customers such as two checked bags (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), drinks, snacks, and cocktails inflight

● Planeside baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival

● Enhanced cleaning protocols including hospital-grade HEPA filters onboard

● The air carrier now offers the world’s fastest and totally free instant-on in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, fleetwide as of May 2023

JSX flights may be booked directly through http://www.jsx.com/, the JSX mobile app, or through partners JetBlue and United directly. JSX Customers can accrue toward United MileagePlus and JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty programs. JSX’s 30-seat jets may be chartered for group trips, corporate events, or other travel needs. For a charter quote, please email [email protected] .

JSX Brings The Fastest Wi-Fi in The Sky

JSX is officially the first customer to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi from SpaceX’s Starlink, across its full fleet. Operating across the entire network footprint with this cutting-edge new technology, JSX offers Starlink’s industry-defying service at no extra charge to Customers as of Spring 2023. Espousing ease and access at every turn, the new Starlink Wi-Fi service on JSX is an ‘instant on’ platform – Customers can simply hop-on and log on by selecting the network name without needing to input a credit card, loyalty program number, or fumbling with a cumbersome and spotty login process – eliminating all of the clunky steps between you and the only true high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi in the sky.

Robust Partnership with United Airlines

A comprehensive partnership with United Airlines allows travelers the opportunity to reap the rewards of flying via hop-on public charter carrier JSX while earning valuable United MileagePlus miles. Tapping JSX and United Airlines’ industry-leading networks, Customers enjoy expanded earning opportunities for both business and leisure travel, creating increased value to travelers accruing miles for future trips across the globe.

Unwavering Commitment to Excellence in Pilot Training: JSX Partners with Aviate®

In March 2022, JSX also announced a strategic career-enhancing partnership for experience in pilot training & development with Aviate®, United’s pilot career development program, that will bring forth new opportunities for both aspiring and established pilots. This new partnership allows those already in the Aviate program, including students of the United Aviate Academy, the opportunity to build career-enhancing experiences at JSX upon meeting JSX’s stringent hiring requirements.

Corporate Social Responsibility

JSX is committed to championing equality, diversity, and inclusion in the community. As an air carrier, JSX connects loved ones, colleagues, and businesses everywhere it flies, and is highly and intentionally inclusive. A highly and intentionally inclusive and diverse company, JSX is also the world’s first Autism Certified Air Carrier by Autism Double-Checked and is recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with a 100% score on the 2023, 2022, 2021 & 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

JSX works closely with the following organizations to actively create opportunities for people everywhere it flies:

● Partnership and membership with OBAP (Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals), NGPA (National Gay Pilots Association), Women in Aviation International, Latino Pilots Association, PPOT (Professional Pilots of Tomorrow), and AWAM (Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance)

● Recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with a 100% score on the 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 Corporate Equality Index, based on benefit programs, policies, and practices

● Awarded “Top Workplaces USA” and “Top Workplaces in the Bay Area” in 2021 by Energage

● Strategic partnerships with various Historically Black Colleges and Universities, creating internship and job opportunities for students not normally exposed to career paths in aviation

● The first air carrier certified as Autism-Aware by Autism Double Checked