Avoya Travel Joins Industry Consortium Travel Leaders Network

Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has just announced its affiliation with Travel Leaders Network (TLN), the largest travel agency consortium. Avoya spent months meticulously researching and vetting potential partners and made the decision to affiliate with TLN based on a multitude of well-aligned visions and goals for both organizations, including aggressive growth plans and mutually beneficial partnership programs for travelers, travel advisors, and suppliers.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
