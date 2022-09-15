Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Business Travel Quick News USA

Avoya Travel Joins Industry Consortium Travel Leaders Network

13 mins ago
by editor
4 min read

Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has just announced its affiliation with Travel Leaders Network (TLN), the largest travel agency consortium. Avoya spent months meticulously researching and vetting potential partners and made the decision to affiliate with TLN based on a multitude of well-aligned visions and goals for both organizations, including aggressive growth plans and mutually beneficial partnership programs for travelers, travel advisors, and suppliers.

