Aviator Airport Alliance Appoints a New Managing Director

Kimmo Holopainen will be the new managing director for Finland effective December 1st, 2023. Holopainen has years of experience in various positions in aviation ground handling, airport operations, hotel business, and property maintenance sectors.

Jo Alex Tanem, CEO of Aviator Airport Alliance, commented on the new appointment: “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Kimmo as the new Managing Director in Finland. He has demonstrated vision and embodied excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to forging a strong and successful future for Aviator with him. The newly appointed person will have an opportunity to drive further strategic, cultural, and operational change to the company, of course, nurturing partnerships and relations we already have, and Kimmo’s impressive professional background and experience will certainly be a valuable input”.

Holopainen himself expresses gratitude and enthusiasm: “I am pleased to have been appointed into the role of Managing Director for Finland and grateful to the board for their trust and confidence. The opportunity to lead Aviator, whose work in the aviation industry is pivotal, is inspiring. I will be continuing to build upon the solid foundations, boosting growth and further developing the leadership and company culture. Most of all, I look forward to working together with Aviator’s very talented team of aviation professionals, key customers, and partners to deliver growth”.

Tanem also commented on Jukka Pekka Kujala leaving the position as MD: “Jukka Pekka has led our company through Covid and difficult times throughout the past 5 years and built Aviator Finland to almost 3 times the size it was when he started his position. I would like to thank Jukka Pekka for his accomplishments and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors”.

Aviator is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, with a fleet of 197 aircraft.