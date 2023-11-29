Avianca Airlines Strengthens Its Executive Team

Avianca Airlines announced that as of January 2024, Adrian Neuhauser will be the new CEO of Abra Group, and will continue to accompany Avianca’s growth as Executive Vice-Chairman of its Board of Directors. In turn, Frederico Pedreira will take on the leadership of the airline as its CEO and President.

The announced changes will enable the alignment of Abra Group‘s expansion strategy with the execution of Avianca’s business plan in Latin America to continue.

Since his arrival at Avianca in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, Neuhauser led the restructuring of the company; then, in 2021 he was appointed CEO and President; he also led the successful entry and exit process of Chapter 11; the reactivation of the post-pandemic operation in more than 26 countries; the transformation of the airline’s business model to be a more efficient, sustainable and competitive company; and most recently, oversaw its rebranding.

Pedreira, on the other hand, joined Avianca in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer. In his capacity, along with his team, managed to turn around the airline’s operational indicators, making it a benchmark of operational excellence. He was also instrumental in the transition to Avianca’s new business model.

Neuhauser stated: “I am proud of what our team has achieved at Avianca. I have full confidence in Fred and his leadership in executing Avianca’s next steps, I look forward to continuing to work with him and the entire team for many years to come”.

Pedreira said: “Thank you for the trust; I feel honored and privileged to be able to team up with the more than 13,000 people who are part of our Avianca”.